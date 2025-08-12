LIVE TV
Home > Health > Breast Cancer Alert! Is Tight Bra A Cause? Here's What The Report Say

Breast Cancer Alert! Is Tight Bra A Cause? Here’s What The Report Say

A new report confirms that wearing tight bras, including underwire styles, does not cause breast cancer, debunking a decades-old myth. Experts warn that while tight bras may cause discomfort, posture problems, and poor circulation, they are not linked to cancer risk.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 10:32:19 IST

A new report addresses a long-standing myth about the health risks of wearing tight bras, especially underwire bras, and their alleged link to breast cancer. Despite advertisements portraying bras as stylish and attractive, many women experience discomfort, particularly with tight bras in hot weather. According to the Times of India, this belief gained popularity in the 1990s after Sydney Ross Singer and Soma Grismajier’s book Dressed to Kill claimed, without scientific proof, that bras could block lymphatic flow and trap toxins in breast tissue. The theory spread widely on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram reels.

Scientific Evidence Refutes the Claim

Medical experts confirm there is no scientific basis for linking bra tightness or style to breast cancer. Leading organisations such as the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute state that bra type, fit, or tightness does not cause cancer. In 2014, researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle studied 1,500 women to examine the claim. Their findings, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention, revealed no connection between tight bras and breast cancer. Experts emphasise that cancer risk factors are unrelated to clothing choices like bras.

Health Effects of Wearing Tight Bras

While research confirms tight bras do not cause breast cancer, they may lead to other health problems. Wearing bras that leave red marks, cause shoulder indentations, or create discomfort from elastic pressure can strain the body. This may result in back pain, poor posture, and restricted blood circulation. Experts recommend that women listen to their bodies, choose bras that fit well, and prioritise comfort. Proper support helps avoid these non-cancer-related health issues while ensuring daily wear remains comfortable and safe.

