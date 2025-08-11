LIVE TV
Home > Health > Is Your Brain Under Pressure? Here’s How To Boost Focus And Mental Clarity

Attention spans are shrinking, from 12 seconds in 2000 to 8.25 today, less than a goldfish’s. Experts say daily habits like hydration, reading, exercise, meditation and quality sleep can boost focus, memory and protect long-term brain health.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 08:20:17 IST

With the hectic pace and distractions of the modern world, sharp minds are more necessary. From Facebook updates to perpetual virtual background noise, our capacity for concentration is under siege, and the statistics bear that out.

The human attention span has fallen significantly from 12 seconds in 2000 to a mere 8.25 seconds in 2013, less than that of a goldfish, which lasts around nine seconds. Research also indicates adult internet users are most affected, with infinite scrolling and multitasking detuning their capacity to focus.

Experts on childhood development explain a child’s attention span is approximately two to three minutes per year of life. As an example, a seven-year-old can sustain attention for some 14–21 minutes without interruption. Yet another study, which included 262 subjects between the ages of 7 and 85, indicated that attention spans reach their highest point in young adulthood and decrease both in children and in older adults. In the same study, kids averaged only 29.61 seconds of attention in a Continuous Performance Test, a decline of more than 27% within the task.

Although these numbers may sound daunting, the good news is that daily routines can preserve, and even improve- brain function, reducing the risk of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s and dementia. Experts suggest adding the following easy yet effective habits to daily life:

Stay Hydrated – Even mild dehydration impacts attention and memory.

Read Daily – Develops understanding and vocabulary while stimulating the brain.

Practice Meditation – Enhances focus, clarity and mental tranquility.

Learn Something New – Stretches the brain, making it flexible.

Take Short Breaks – Recharges your mind and avoids burnout.

Sleep Well – 7–9 hours nightly allows the brain to repair itself and consolidate information.

Exercise Regularly – Increases blood flow, oxygenation and brain activity.

Limit Multitasking – Decreases errors and enhances sustained focus.

Small, regular steps can work against the tug of ever-present distractions. As the experts are fond of telling us, the brain appreciates use, just like a muscle. So even if our attention spans are diminishing, we are not powerless to make a change and exercise our minds to concentrate more effectively.

