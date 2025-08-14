Start Your Day with Ghee: Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Swear by This Morning Ritual

Starting your day with a spoonful of ghee has become a wellness trend in Bollywood. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have openly shared how adding ghee in their morning routine has made a drastic change in their health. But what makes eating ghee first thing in the morning such a healthy habit? Let’s break it down.

1. Boosts Digestion

Ghee supports gut health and helps in digestion as it contains butyric acid. But the main trick to have ghee is having it on an empty stomach, which prevents constipation, and improves nutrient absorption.

2. Provides Long-Lasting Energy

Ghee is not like processed oils or refined which can spike your sugar level. Ghee has healthy fats in it, which release energy slowly. Even if it keeps you full and energized for hours. If you are someone who is dealing with a busy morning and stuck in the office hours start taking it and see the results.

3. Supports Weight Management

Many people think eating ghee can lead to weight gain. Yes, ghee is a fat, but it’s a healthy fat, it improves your metabolism and mobilizes stored fat cells for energy. Even many experts say that eating ghee can result in weight loss, with a combination of regular exercise. Even if you’re dealing with PCOS or PCOD and finding it hard to lose weight, controlling sugar levels, or acne problems, one spoon of ghee can be beneficial for you.

4. Strengthens Immunity

Ghee is packed with Vitamins, like Vitamin A, D, E, and K, which help in improving the immune system. Not only this if you are someone manifesting for healthy skin, taking ghee is ideal for you. Ghee is a natural healer for the body as it has anti-inflammatory properties as well.

5. Gives a Natural Glow

Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon are divas. And if they are having it then the results can be clearly visible. Ghee hydrates the skin from the inside and gives you healthy and clear skin.

How to Take Ghee in the Morning

Taking ghee in the morning in a specific manner is important for better results. Take 1 tablespoon of pure, homemade cow ghee on an empty stomach, with warm water, which aids in better digestion and absorption. If you are a morning person who goes for a morning run or attends a gym session, then you can even add coffee to feel more energized. Don’t overdo it, only take 1 to 2 tablespoons a day.