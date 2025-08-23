LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Sleeping pills may offer temporary relief from insomnia, but long-term or frequent use can trigger side effects. These include dizziness, daytime drowsiness, dependency, memory issues, digestive problems, and weakened immunity. Understanding these risks helps you make safer choices for better sleep without harming your overall health and well-being.

Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 12:42:45 IST

Sleeping pills can treat insomnia or temporary sleep issues, but with that can come potentially dangerous side effects. They can have many ways to affect your mind and body, whether prescription or over-the-counter. Learn the following seven side effects associated with sleeping pills before taking them.

1) Daytime Drowsiness and Impaired Alertness

Most sleeping pills cause residual drowsiness the day after. They commonly have this “hangover” effect. Commonly people complain they feel groggy even though they had a full night of sleep. If drowsy from sleep medication the day after you take it, your coordination, focus, and reaction times will be impaired. It is dangerous to drive or operate machinery the day after taking medication if you are even partially drowsy.

2) Balance and Memory Issues

Sleeping pills, especially in older adults, can exacerbate dizziness, lightheadedness, and impair memory. Impaired memory, balance, and coordination can increase falling or other kinds of accidents. The reduced cognitive abilities of memory and attention can affect decision making and concentration.

3) Sleep-Related Behaviors and Parasomnias

Parasomnias are complex sleep behaviors. Examples of these behaviors include sleepwalking, sleep-eating, and sleep-driving. Some patients have recorded those videos while the person was sleeping or having “sleep-walking” behaviors and not fully awake. This is a rare side effect of sleeping pills but can be serious.

4. Gastrointestinal Disorders

Some users do report nausea, constipation, diarrhea, or dry mouth/dry throat. The gastrointestinal disorders can cause discomfort but these ailments do occur with many sleep aids.

5. Dependence and Withdrawal

Long-term or excessive sleeping pill use can create physical dependence, to the point you can only fall asleep with the pills. This can cause uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms, specifically rebound insomnia, later if discontinuing the medications… especially if you quit cold turkey! Doctors are usually in favor of helping their patients taper off sleeping pills rather than stopping suddenly because of the negative effects.

6. Allergic Reactions and Serious Side Effects

It’s uncommon, but you could have a serious allergic reaction. Some indicators of a serious reaction include a rash, difficulty breathing, swelling, and chest pain. If you experience any of these symptoms, ask for medical assistance immediately.

7. Risk of Overdose and Drug Interactions

Taking too many sleeping pills, or combining sleeping pills with alcohol, opioids, or other sedatives will increase the risks of overdose, respiratory depression, and those complications could be life threatening. Signs of coma or overdose can include serious drowsiness, slow breathing, confusion, and a loss of consciousness. If someone loses consciousness, they should seek out emergency attention.

Sleeping pills can be a great solution for insomnia when used appropriately. It is important to use caution in supervised doses because of the effects sleeping pills can have on our health. Follow proper reporting guidelines, such as the health provider’s use and instructions, don’t mix with other substances, and report problems and changes in health that do not appear normal to a medical provider immediately. In addition, alternate sleep hygiene techniques and therapies should be considered, not just for the sake of pills, but for health and sustainable sleep.

If you are using sleeping pills, this list of potential side effects can help you remain safe and protect your general health.


This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before starting, continuing, or stopping sleep medication, especially if you experience persistent side effects or have underlying health conditions.

Tags: dangers of sleep medicationnatural alternatives to sleeping pillsside effects of insomnia tabletssleep medicine dependencysleeping pill riskssleeping pills side effectssleeping tablets health riskswhy sleeping pills are harmful

RELATED News

Boiled Egg vs. Paneer: Which Has More Protein Per Cup?
Excessive Screen Time: How It Impacts Your Brain and Mental Health
8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief
Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help
Are Momos Really Healthy? The Truth About Steamed, Fried & Tandoori Varieties

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore
Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore
Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore
Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?