Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore

Sleeping pills can treat insomnia or temporary sleep issues, but with that can come potentially dangerous side effects. They can have many ways to affect your mind and body, whether prescription or over-the-counter. Learn the following seven side effects associated with sleeping pills before taking them.

1) Daytime Drowsiness and Impaired Alertness

Most sleeping pills cause residual drowsiness the day after. They commonly have this “hangover” effect. Commonly people complain they feel groggy even though they had a full night of sleep. If drowsy from sleep medication the day after you take it, your coordination, focus, and reaction times will be impaired. It is dangerous to drive or operate machinery the day after taking medication if you are even partially drowsy.

2) Balance and Memory Issues

Sleeping pills, especially in older adults, can exacerbate dizziness, lightheadedness, and impair memory. Impaired memory, balance, and coordination can increase falling or other kinds of accidents. The reduced cognitive abilities of memory and attention can affect decision making and concentration.

3) Sleep-Related Behaviors and Parasomnias

Parasomnias are complex sleep behaviors. Examples of these behaviors include sleepwalking, sleep-eating, and sleep-driving. Some patients have recorded those videos while the person was sleeping or having “sleep-walking” behaviors and not fully awake. This is a rare side effect of sleeping pills but can be serious.

4. Gastrointestinal Disorders

Some users do report nausea, constipation, diarrhea, or dry mouth/dry throat. The gastrointestinal disorders can cause discomfort but these ailments do occur with many sleep aids.

5. Dependence and Withdrawal

Long-term or excessive sleeping pill use can create physical dependence, to the point you can only fall asleep with the pills. This can cause uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms, specifically rebound insomnia, later if discontinuing the medications… especially if you quit cold turkey! Doctors are usually in favor of helping their patients taper off sleeping pills rather than stopping suddenly because of the negative effects.

6. Allergic Reactions and Serious Side Effects

It’s uncommon, but you could have a serious allergic reaction. Some indicators of a serious reaction include a rash, difficulty breathing, swelling, and chest pain. If you experience any of these symptoms, ask for medical assistance immediately.

7. Risk of Overdose and Drug Interactions

Taking too many sleeping pills, or combining sleeping pills with alcohol, opioids, or other sedatives will increase the risks of overdose, respiratory depression, and those complications could be life threatening. Signs of coma or overdose can include serious drowsiness, slow breathing, confusion, and a loss of consciousness. If someone loses consciousness, they should seek out emergency attention.

Sleeping pills can be a great solution for insomnia when used appropriately. It is important to use caution in supervised doses because of the effects sleeping pills can have on our health. Follow proper reporting guidelines, such as the health provider’s use and instructions, don’t mix with other substances, and report problems and changes in health that do not appear normal to a medical provider immediately. In addition, alternate sleep hygiene techniques and therapies should be considered, not just for the sake of pills, but for health and sustainable sleep.

If you are using sleeping pills, this list of potential side effects can help you remain safe and protect your general health.



This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before starting, continuing, or stopping sleep medication, especially if you experience persistent side effects or have underlying health conditions.

