Home > Health > Forget Menopause! 'Cougar Puberty' Is The Hot New Term For Perimenopause

A bold new term is giving perimenopause a rebrand, framing it as a powerful reset instead of a silent struggle. Dubbed “cougar puberty,” the phrase is sparking mixed reactions - from celebration to criticism. While some embrace its empowering tone, others argue it oversimplifies a complex and personal phase of life.

TikTok’s “cougar puberty” trend puts a viral twist on perimenopause- but is it empowering or oversimplifying? Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 21:25:19 IST

TikTok, over time, has given us various buzzwords. In one such incident, the social media platform in the past has given a fresh but controversial label to a life stage that many women experience with little fanfare. The term “cougar puberty” has emerged as a nickname for perimenopause, the transitional phase before menopause officially begins.

Cougar Puberty: A Trend Born on TikTok

The term was popularized by TikTok creator @radiant.rewind in a viral video where she shared, “you know what the cool kids are calling it now? Cougar puberty.” She added, “I love the reset vibe for us rather than the game over.”

For some, the phrase offers an empowering spin on a physically and emotionally challenging period. Others view it as trivializing a deeply personal and sometimes difficult experience.

What Is Perimenopause?

Perimenopause is the period leading up to menopause, typically beginning in a woman’s 40s, though it can start as early as the mid-30s. The phase usually lasts around four years but can stretch up to a decade for some women.

While the TikTok term may evoke images of revitalization and newfound confidence, the actual symptoms are far less glamorous. Women commonly report hot flashes, heavy periods, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, mood swings, and low libido. Frequent urination, sometimes every 40 minutes, is also a well-documented effect.

Mental Health Challenges During Cougar Puberty 

The hormonal fluctuations of perimenopause can mimic symptoms of mental health conditions like anxiety or depression. Cognitive changes are also common, with many women experiencing short-term memory lapses and difficulty concentrating.

These symptoms are largely due to declining levels of estrogen and progesterone as the ovaries slow hormone production, impacting everything from menstrual regularity to emotional stability.

Perimenopause Is Not Menopause

It’s important to distinguish perimenopause from menopause. The two are often confused but are distinct stages. Menopause officially begins after a woman has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, which generally occurs around the age of 51 in the United States.

Perimenopause, in contrast, is the lead-up to that milestone, a hormonal rollercoaster signaling the gradual conclusion of a woman’s reproductive years.

As one TikTok user put it, all women will go through menopause, or, as she cheekily dubbed it, “menopawse.” But the process begins long before, with the often turbulent and misunderstood experience of perimenopause.

