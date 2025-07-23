LIVE TV
Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food

A2 Ghee is making waves in the health world, but what is behind all the hype? Derived from a unique source and crafted through a traditional process, this fat is earning place among people's hearts. Curious why many are shifting their oils for this Ghee. Just read on.....

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: July 23, 2025 22:16:00 IST

A2 Ghee, is a clarified butter made from the milk of cows that produce only the A2 beta-casein protein. These cows hold the key to potentially healthier dairy options.

What sets this ghee apart?
It is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins A, E, D, and K.

Contains butyric acid, supporting gut health and reducing inflammation.

It boosts immunity, improves digestion, and nurtures skin, and brain function.

Even people who are lactose intolerant may tolerate it due to its clarified form.

Bilona Method 
A2 Ghee is often made using the ancient ‘Bilona’ method, a slow process that preserves nutrients. This traditional approach makes it a nutrient dense food source with therapeutic properties.

Why the hype? 
As research continues, health conscious consumers are turning to A2 ghee as a natural alternative to processed fats. Its unique blend of heritage and potential health benefits is earning it a spot as a modern superfood

As research continues, health conscious consumers are turning to A2 ghee as a natural alternative to processed fats. Its unique blend of heritage and potential health benefits is earning it a spot as a modern superfood.

