Home > Health > Why Saffron Is Called ‘Golden Spice’: 7 Proven Health Benefits

Saffron, often called the "Golden Spice," is prized not only for its rich flavor and color but also for its powerful health benefits. It supports mood regulation, improves memory, aids digestion, boosts immunity, and promotes skin health. Rich in antioxidants, saffron also helps manage PMS symptoms and supports heart health. With its unique medicinal properties, saffron remains one of the most valuable and beneficial spices across cultures and traditions.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 17:01:11 IST

Saffron, “the Golden Spice” for its bright golden yellow color and countless health benefits, consists of the stigma of the flower, Crocus sativus, as well as high levels of antioxidants and bioactive compounds which have medicinal properties.

1. Powerful Antioxidant Properties

Saffron has powerful antioxidants including crocin, crocetin, safranal and kaempferol. Antioxidants operate and inhibit cell loss due to oxidative injury and acts as free radicals. Antioxidants may diminish inflammation, and lower the chance of chronic disease.

2. Mood Enhancer & Depressant Properties

Saffron is also known as “the sunshine spice” famous for its ability to improve mood, and its mild to moderate benefit of relieving mild to moderate depressive symptoms. Some studies indicate saffron may be just as effective as certain conventional medications to treat depressive symptoms (i.e. antidepressants), without bothersome side effects.

3. Anti-Cancer Activity

Carotenoids in saffron may stop the growth and spread of cancer cells in breast, lung and colorectal cancers, while leaving the healthy cells intact.

4. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) Relief

Although saffron is still a relative novelty, research shows promising results for improving PMS, with saffron potentially having a positive impact on the female reproductive system, and reducing some emotional symptoms (mood swings) and some physical PMS symptoms.

5. Aphrodisiac Effects

Saffron has been associated with improved sexual function and satisfaction in men and women, especially those who develop issues from medication or injuries.

6. Weight Management in a Supplement

Saffron might facilitate appetite control and encourage weight loss by lowering BMI and waist circumference, while possibly keeping cholesterol levels healthy, too. 

7. Cardiovascular Health 

With anti-inflammatory and anti-hypertensive benefits, saffron aids with cardiovascular disease by helping with lowering blood pressure and blood cholesterol while protecting blood vessels from damage. 

These health benefits show why saffron continues to be a beloved golden spice with medicinal and culinary benefits, across the globe.

This article is for informational purposes only. Saffron should be consumed in moderation, as excessive intake may cause side effects. Always consult a healthcare professional before using it for medicinal purposes.

