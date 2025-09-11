LIVE TV
Can we stop 'angry finger-pointing': Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Charlie Kirk death

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 08:34:20 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has spoken out following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died at 31 after being shot during a college event in Utah.

Kimmel, who has often been a sharp critic of Donald Trump, asked people to pause on the “angry finger-pointing” and called for compassion in the face of tragedy.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just, for one day, agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote on Instagram. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

 
 
 
 
 
According to Variety, Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a strong Trump supporter and a familiar face in conservative politics. As per the outlet, Kirk was shot in the neck during a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Security rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The news of his death was first shared by Trump on Truth Social.

In an emotional post, the former president described Kirk as “The Great, and even Legendary,” praising him for understanding “the heart of the youth in the United States of America.” Trump wrote, “No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and his family. Charlie, we love you!”

Utah Valley University confirmed that investigators are still searching for the gunman. “There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation,” university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement, as per The NYT.

The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the Orem Police Department, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the New York Times reported. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

