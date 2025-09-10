Did Jennifer Aniston just make her romance Instagram official? Fans think so

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 19:20:20 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston appears to have taken her secret romance to Instagram. The ‘Friends’ star recently shared a string of pictures from her summer outings, filled with friendship moments and more.

Among them was a picture of a mystery man, with his head turned toward the sunset over the ocean.

While Aniston refrained from revealing his identity, fans were convinced about the peek into her romance with Jim Curtis, an author and life coach.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

“Thank you summer,” the actor wrote in the caption. Eagle-eyed fans quickly grabbed the moment to tease Aniston about the soft launch of her relationship.

One wrote, “You think we wouldn’t notice photo number 17???” while another added, “The soft launch.”

“Oh hello 17 pic,” a fan gushed.

Other pictures in the post showed the actor hanging with longtime friends Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sandra Bullock, and Sean Hayes, among others.

Aniston’s post came on the heels of Jim Curtis’s own summer series post. He shared pictures capturing moments with friends, nature, and of course, “sunsets.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jim Curtis (@jimcurtis1)

The post also received a thumbs up from the ‘We’re The Millers’ actor.

Aniston and Curtis’s relationship started making headlines in July this year, when the duo were pictured on Spain’s Mallorca Island, as per Page Six.

They even went for a double date with Courteney Cox and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in August, followed by the most recent outing in New York City.

While Aniston is yet to publicly confirm her relationship, a source has confirmed their romance, reported People.

“They are casually dating and having fun,” the source said, while another added that they have been seeing each other for a few months.

“Jim’s great. Her close friends love him. He’s amazing to be around. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it,” a source told People in August.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, having divorced them in 2005 and 2018, respectively. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS