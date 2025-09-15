Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): On Sunday night, Cristin Milioti bagged the Emmy for Lead Limited Series Actress for her role as Sofia Gigante in HBO’s “The Penguin.”

This is her first Emmy nomination and win, as per Variety.

During her winning speech, she humorously referenced her therapy notes.

“Sorry, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day, so don’t look at the back,” she said as she took the stage to accept her award.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots,” she continued. “Making this show with our incredible cast and crew, and getting to inhabit this woman, was a bright spot for me. Despite it being very grisly, playing her felt like flying.”

Milioti began her career as a stage actor, earning the 2012 musical actress Tony for playing Girl in the Broadway musical “Once.” On screen, she broke out for playing Tracy McConnell, aka the Mother, in “How I Met Your Mother,” first appearing in Season 8 before becoming a series regular in Season 9. Her other prominent credits include Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), the “Black Mirror” episodes “USS Callister” (2017) and “USS Callister: Into Infinity” (2025) and the Lonely Island-produced film “Palm Springs” (2020). (ANI)

