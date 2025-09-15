Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 15:59:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): On Sunday night, Cristin Milioti bagged the Emmy for Lead Limited Series Actress for her role as Sofia Gigante in HBO’s “The Penguin.”

This is her first Emmy nomination and win, as per Variety.

During her winning speech, she humorously referenced her therapy notes.

“Sorry, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day, so don’t look at the back,” she said as she took the stage to accept her award.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots,” she continued. “Making this show with our incredible cast and crew, and getting to inhabit this woman, was a bright spot for me. Despite it being very grisly, playing her felt like flying.”

Milioti began her career as a stage actor, earning the 2012 musical actress Tony for playing Girl in the Broadway musical “Once.” On screen, she broke out for playing Tracy McConnell, aka the Mother, in “How I Met Your Mother,” first appearing in Season 8 before becoming a series regular in Season 9. Her other prominent credits include Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), the “Black Mirror” episodes “USS Callister” (2017) and “USS Callister: Into Infinity” (2025) and the Lonely Island-produced film “Palm Springs” (2020). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: actingcristin-miliotiemmysemmys-2025shows

RELATED News

Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches
Avengers: Doomsday Plot Synopsis Reveals THIS Big Detail Which You Might Miss Out
Emmy Awards 2025: Despite Multiple Nominations The Bear And The White Lotus Fail To Win A Single Award
77th Emmy Awards winners: 'The Studio' dominates with 13 wins, 'Adolescence', 'The Pitt' follows with top honours
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award

LATEST NEWS

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Returns on 23 September 2025, Promising Unmatched Value, Selection, And Speed In Delivery
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!
FII and Government Collaborate on Carbon Innovation and Action at New Delhi Summit
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025
Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It
From Almonds to Figs: 7 Common Dry Fruits That Help In Hair Growth
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

QUICK LINKS