"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 17:09:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Sarah Shahi shared some exciting news about the sequel to the popular ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. She jokingly teased that she’s only given “just the tip” of what fans can expect. The sequel is definitely in the works, and she reassured fans that it will be worth the wait.

“It’s happening. It’s happening and then some,” Shahi said at the 2025 Emmy Awards about the sequel to the 2023 romantic comedy, reported People.

“That’s all I can really say right now. I do want to say that the fans will be very happy with the ‘Red White & Royal Blue 2’ information that’s coming out,” she added, as per the outlet.

While sharing about the sequel, she joked, “..I gave you just the tip.”

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is a 2023 American romantic comedy film directed by Matthew Lopez in his feature film directorial debut, from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Ted Malawer.

The script is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston; it depicts a developing love affair between the son of the president of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a British prince (Nicholas Galitzine). Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Uma Thurman appear in supporting roles.

Amazon MGM Studios announced in May 2024 that a sequel was indeed in the works, and will feature its stars returning in their lead roles to continue the story of their onscreen romance. Director Matthew Lopez is returning and teamed up with McQuiston to write the screenplay, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 2025-emmy-awardsmatthew-lopezred-white-royal-blue-2Sarah Shahi

RELATED News

Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches
Avengers: Doomsday Plot Synopsis Reveals THIS Big Detail Which You Might Miss Out
Emmy Awards 2025: Despite Multiple Nominations The Bear And The White Lotus Fail To Win A Single Award
77th Emmy Awards winners: 'The Studio' dominates with 13 wins, 'Adolescence', 'The Pitt' follows with top honours
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award

LATEST NEWS

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Returns on 23 September 2025, Promising Unmatched Value, Selection, And Speed In Delivery
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!
FII and Government Collaborate on Carbon Innovation and Action at New Delhi Summit
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025
Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

QUICK LINKS