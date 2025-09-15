"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards

Washington DC [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Sarah Shahi shared some exciting news about the sequel to the popular ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ movie, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. She jokingly teased that she’s only given “just the tip” of what fans can expect. The sequel is definitely in the works, and she reassured fans that it will be worth the wait.

“It’s happening. It’s happening and then some,” Shahi said at the 2025 Emmy Awards about the sequel to the 2023 romantic comedy, reported People.

“That’s all I can really say right now. I do want to say that the fans will be very happy with the ‘Red White & Royal Blue 2’ information that’s coming out,” she added, as per the outlet.

While sharing about the sequel, she joked, “..I gave you just the tip.”

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is a 2023 American romantic comedy film directed by Matthew Lopez in his feature film directorial debut, from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Ted Malawer.

The script is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston; it depicts a developing love affair between the son of the president of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a British prince (Nicholas Galitzine). Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Uma Thurman appear in supporting roles.

Amazon MGM Studios announced in May 2024 that a sequel was indeed in the works, and will feature its stars returning in their lead roles to continue the story of their onscreen romance. Director Matthew Lopez is returning and teamed up with McQuiston to write the screenplay, according to People. (ANI)

