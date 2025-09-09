LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 10:18:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 9 (ANI): Actor and film producer Channing Tatum recalled why he turned down a role in Derek Cianfrance’s 2010 drama ‘Blue Valentine’, reported People.

“As I was just reminded, it was about 20 years ago that I did kind of one of my first real, I guess, acting roles, and Derek saw it and, and he believed in me, I think way before I ever believed in myself,” said Tatum while accepting the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Performer Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards, as per the outlet.

“And that was why I think I couldn’t go on that journey. I just … I was just scared,” he added, “I was absolutely terrified of that role specifically, and I didn’t go.”

After looking at Tatum’s performance in the 2006 drama ‘A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints’, Cianfrance thought of casting him in his film. “He’s got this physicality — this body that can tell stories,” said the director about the actor.

Tatum added, “I think I blocked it out because I probably, on some level, regret it,” he said. Looking “back on that moment. I was scared of it, because I hadn’t really lived it.”

‘Blue Valentine’ is the “story of a married couple — Dean and Cindy — that unravels throughout the course of the movie, which is told in a nonlinear fashion,” according to People.

Tatum revealed that another reason why he turned down the intense role was because he “hadn’t been in a relationship like that at that time.”

“I didn’t think I could do it. I was just starting to act,” he said, adding that as he and Cianfrance began working together on Roofman, the director “reminded me of that.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ I definitely … I wish I would have done it. But I think Ryan killed that,” added Tatum. “So I don’t spiritually think that one was mine.”

‘Roofman’ stars Tatum as real-life convict Jeffrey Manchester, who became notorious for robbing 45 McDonald’s restaurants and once evaded capture by secretly living in a Toys “R” Us store. It follows Manchester’s six-month stint hiding inside the store, including his falling in love with a divorced mom (Kirsten Dunst), according to People.

‘Roofman’ is in theatres on October 10. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Blue valentinechanning-tatumderek-cianfranceroofman

RELATED News

"We have been talking": Howard Stern breaks silence concering 'The Howard Stern Show'
Disney Fame Debby Ryan announces first pregnancy with husband Josh Dun
Tim Robinson's new comedy series 'The Chair Company' first look photos out
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Locarno Winner Woo Ming Jin's 'The Fox King' unveils first glimpse ahead of screening at TIFF 2025

LATEST NEWS

"RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task
Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal
Top 5 Cricket Teams Dominating ICC Tournaments: India’s Rank Revealed
Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
Bersache – India's biggest D2C brand without a single rupee of funding
Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'

QUICK LINKS