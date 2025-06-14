Minnesota Democratic Lawmaker Melissa Hortman, Husband Mark Hortman Killed In Targeted Political Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed early Saturday morning in what Governor Tim Walz described as an act of “targeted political violence.” Speaking at a press conference, Walz called the killings a “politically motivated assassination,” underscoring the gravity of the attack that has shaken the state’s political and civic community.

I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them. We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

Gunman Who Killed Melissa Hortman Posed as Police, Remains at Large

According to law enforcement officials, the shooting occurred in the early hours of Saturday. At approximately 3:45 a.m. local time, Brooklyn Park police responded to a call from the Hortman residence. Upon arrival, they encountered “an individual who immediately fired at them,” said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, during the press briefing.

Officers returned fire, but the suspect managed to flee the scene and remains at large. Authorities believe the shooter was impersonating a law enforcement officer when he approached the couple’s home.

Attack on Melissa Hortman Preceded by Attempt on Another Lawmaker

Before targeting the Hortman residence, the gunman had allegedly attempted to attack the home of another Democratic legislator, State Senator John Hoffman. No injuries were reported in that incident, but officials say the timing and proximity point to a deliberate, targeted effort against Minnesota Democratic lawmakers.

Melissa Hortman was serving her 11th term in the Minnesota House of Representatives and held the role of House Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Caucus Leader. She previously served as Speaker of the Minnesota House from 2019 until early 2025, gaining recognition for her leadership and legislative acumen.

“Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture, and a giant in Minnesota,” Governor Walz said during the press conference.

Who is Melissa Hortman?

Hortman first won election to the House in 2004 and had remained a central figure in Minnesota politics for over two decades. An attorney by training, she earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota and later received a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Melissa and Mark Hortman are survived by their two children, Colin and Sophie. The family has not released a public statement, but outpourings of grief and support from colleagues and constituents have begun to emerge across the state and nation.

