LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 09:48:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 25 (ANI): Singer Rihanna has welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025, further revealing the little one’s name.

In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter ‘Rocki Irish Mayers’. The rapper’s real name is Rakim Mayers, who later took the stage name of Rocky, as per E! News.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In her post, Rihanna could be seen holding onto her daughter and adorably looking at her. It was accompanied by another picture of the baby’s pink accessories.

The post instantly sparked a wave of joy in the comment section as many sent love and blessings for the baby girl. Reactions came in from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace.

A$AP Rocky also dropped a cute comment as he added, “MY LIL LADIES.”

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the singer’s pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump. In a recent interview, Rocky shared that they had been hoping for a girl.

“It’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he said, as quoted by Billboard. The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, now taking the family’s ‘R’ name tradition further with their daughter.

Rihanna and Rocky’s connection goes back to 2012 when they performed their hit ‘Cockiness’ at the MTV Video Music Awards. After being friends for a long time, they started dating.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2022. They debuted their second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aap-rockyentertainment newsrihannarihanna-daughter

RELATED News

Jimmy Kimmel gets standing ovation on return with emotional monologue
"I'm very excited": Regina Hall teases Brenda's return in 'Scary Movie 6'
'Baywatch' reboot gets greenlight by Fox for 2026-2027 Season
Trailer of 'The Bride' unveiled
Emma Watson misses acting, not "soul-destroying" process of selling films

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online
Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Indian economy resilient despite global uncertainty; RBI bulletin highlights growth, fintech and UPI adoption
Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse

QUICK LINKS