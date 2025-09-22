LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 11:06:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Holland has suffered an injury during the shooting of his upcoming Marvel film, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

According to Deadline, Tom Holland was taken to the hospital for a mild concussion that he sustained on the Glasgow sets of the film. The shooting was suspended in the wake of the incident and is expected to remain paused for a few days.

The report also added that the actor got injured after a stunt went wrong on the sets. No one else was affected. While Holland is currently on a break as a precaution, a meeting will be scheduled to adjust filming plans.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ productions began in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026.

In a recent update, the makers unveiled a new Spidey suit, with a visible raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover.

Shortly after, Tom Holland gave fans a clearer look at his Spider-Man costume. “We ready?” he said in the teaser video as he seems to be on the sets of the film, sporting a more classic Spider-Man ensemble that resembled those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM2nqeRNG0e/

Besides Holland, the returning cast features Zendaya and Jaco Batalon. The film will also feature a number of fresh entries like Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as the Hulk, further joined by Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as the Scorpion.

While the previous Spider-Man films were directed by Jon Watts, the new instalment is being helmed by ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Tom Holland might have briefly stepped back from work, but he did make sure to hit the headlines with Zendaya. The couple was spotted attending an event in London, marking a rare public appearance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: brand-new-day-releaseentertainment newshollywoodSpider-Mantom holland

RELATED News

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan becomes new president of Directors Guild of America
"It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5
Why This Star Is Called the ‘Kindest Soul in Hollywood’
Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour: Full setlist from the 2025 Austin kickoff revealed
Stephen Colbert's 'Colbert Report' character is back to sort out "free-speech crisis"

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At Charlie Kirk Funeral, Visuals Raise Fresh Concerns About His Health
Navratre 2025: Top 50+ Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, & Trending Social Media Status
9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life
PM Modi interacts with Arunachal's traders, industry reps; discusses impact of GST rate reduction
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal celebrates Bengali language, pays tribute to literary icons Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and more
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
From Observation to Insight: How Dr. Birupakshi Biswas is Transforming Pathology
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused

QUICK LINKS