Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Home > Hollywood > Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 12:15:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming comedy reboot of the cult-classic ‘Anaconda’ has been officially released, and it offers a hilarious glimpse into Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s wild jungle adventure.

The reimagining of the 1997 snake-centred horror film is directed by Tom Gormican, known for his work on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Slated for a December 25 release, just in time for the holidays, the film features Black and Rudd as part of a group of friends obsessed with the original Anaconda. Their mission? To shoot their own version of the iconic giant snake film, though not without a few hiccups along the way.

In the two-minute, thirty-seven-second trailer, the pair face the chaotic realities of bringing a snake movie to life. “This is Anaconda, and we no longer have a snake for our snake movie,” Black declares in the clip. “We have to go out in the jungle and find another one.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anaconda Movie (@anacondamovie)

The new Anaconda features an all-star cast, including Selton Mello, Daniela Melchior, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Ione Skye.

The film’s plot revolves around a quirky group of friends whose passion for the 1990s film leads them deep into the jungle on a quest to recreate the legendary snake scenes, only to encounter unexpected challenges along the way.

Gormican co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, while Brad Fuller and Andrew Form produced under Fully Formed Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original Anaconda movie, directed by Luis Llosa, was a box office hit, grossing over $136 million globally at the time, making it one of the most successful creature features of the ’90s. The film, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, led to multiple sequels. Its premise focused on a National Geographic film crew hunting the world’s largest and deadliest snake. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: anaconda-rebootentertainment newsjack-blackjungle-adventurepaul-ruddsony-comedy

Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

