Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (17 September 2025) Check Full Winning Numbers List

Kerala Lottery Results Today 17-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize of Rs. 1 CRORE is more than the other prizes. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Lottery. Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “DL”, followed by the draw number. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held daily, the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries operated by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 17-09-2025: Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DS 195753

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – DV 256044

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – DU 807077

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – DN 195753 DO 195753

DP 195753 DR 195753

DT 195753 DU 195753

DV 195753 DW 195753

DX 195753 DY 195753 DZ 195753

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0346, 0466, 1001, 1459, 2014, 2525, 2672, 3203, 3224, 3320, 3420, 3630, 4087, 4384, 4472, 4822, 4952, 7327, 7441, 8980.

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1618, 2091, 3064, 4081, 4396, 9405

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0143, 0191, 0553, 0695, 0701, 1562, 2120, 2769, 2832, 3282, 4117, 4162, 4211, 4980, 5515, 6057, 6144, 6275, 6604, 6655, 6829, 7096, 7546, 7598, 7614, 8147, 8330, 9132, 9201, 9761

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0048, 0188, 0298, 0345, 0456, 0583, 0705

0805, 0899, 1047, 1191, 1636, 1683, 1796

1798, 2116, 2326, 2383, 2506, 2587, 2904

3210, 3222, 3319, 3384, 3864, 4225, 4275

4373, 4447, 4533, 4559, 4930, 4949, 4977

5095, 5177, 5197, 5236, 5245, 5264, 5452

5633, 5955, 6095, 6129, 6551, 6822, 6862

6946, 7138, 7154, 7155, 7172, 7304, 7400

7528, 7569, 7618, 7752, 7804, 7989, 7992

8008, 8054, 8143, 8344, 8646, 9041, 9068

9171, 9598, 9713, 9751, 9970, 9977

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0023 0177 0238 0247 0614 0743 0780 0934 1008 1054 1254 1303 1433 1563 1650 1686 1695 1696 1926 2085 2320 2420 2487 2560 2568 2622 2658 2728 2752 2828 2914 2931 3005 3065 3134 3161 3243 3308 3327 3504 3523 4001 4010 4079 4144 4218 4686 4888 4899 4912 5055 5553 5559 5709 5742 5876 5920 6226 6241 6415 6514 6554 6658 6733 6904 7128 7318 7330 7479 7547 7550 7756 7783 7909 8066 8220 8431 8526 8527 8722 8729 8732 8744 8855 8923 9032 9038 9191 9232 9235 9464 9606 9649 9675 9812 9966

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0004 0017 0388 0679 0768 0787 0894 0939 0979 1003 1040 1122 1188 1242 1255 1279 1294 1534 1643 1759 1887 1931 1932 2119 2190 2218 2276 2392 2467 2475 2514 2575 2663 2684 2813 2932 3023 3051 3127 3139 3186 3228 3303 3381 3401 3413 3588 3598 3675 3686 3764 3808 3911 4049 4176 4271 4437 4446 4560 4724 4790 5058 5069 5102 5157 5173 5211 5267 5279 5371 5493 5503 5511 5523 5722 5820 5825 5833 5837 5849 5901 5928 5979 6000 6017 6254 6328 6347 6446 6533 6582 6662 6810 6892 6902 6929 7034 7109 7118 7131 7134 7224 7225 7268 7344 7379 7442 7529 7611 7638 7685 7806 7842 8090 8097 8115 8168 8417 8467 8519 8530 8535 8628 8703 8841 8878 9004 9136 9155 9403 9526 9634 9701 9759 9833 9835 9974 9988

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-09-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)