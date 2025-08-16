LIVE TV
24-Year-Old-Delivery Worker Killed Following A Drunken Quarrel In Delhi

24-Year-Old-Delivery Worker Killed Following A Drunken Quarrel In Delhi

A 24-year-old delivery worker was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Vikaspuri area late Friday night following a drunken quarrel over a money dispute, police said.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 19:06:08 IST

A 24-year-old delivery worker was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi’s Vikaspuri area late Friday night following a drunken quarrel over a money dispute, police said. The deceased, identified as Ashish Verma, a resident of Bhudella village, was attacked around 12:20 am by two neighbours during an altercation. His father, Ramsurat Verma, informed the police immediately after the stabbing. Ashish was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the medico-legal case (MLC), Ashish sustained a deep incised stab wound on the left side of his chest. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem. A crime team also inspected the scene. Police said the attack was carried out by Bhajan Lal (32) and Rakesh (30), residents of Deepak Vihar, Nilothi Extension. Ashish’s mother alleged in her statement that the accused, who were drinking, stabbed her son during a heated argument over a financial dispute.

Both accused have since been apprehended. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway, officials confirmed. Earlier, the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) received a call from Shivam Sharma at 10:53 PM on Tuesday, alleging that there was firing near the Taj enclave, Geeta Colony, by three persons, and informed the Delhi Police to ANI on Wednesday.

“Shivam Sharma, a resident of Old Arjun Nagar, Jagat Puri, has alleged that Sheetal and her husband, Sonu, residents of Kundan Nagar, Delhi, have borrowed money and are not returning,” informed the Delhi Police. At around 10:30 PM on Tuesday, Shivam and his friend Jatin Nagpal approached the Taj Enclave to discuss the borrowed money matter with Sheetal and Sonu.

However, they had some heated arguments near Jagatpuri Red Light. Shadab, Harshu, and Raman, alleged associates of Sheetal and Sonu, arrived near Taj Enclave, and a scuffle ensued amongst Shadab, Harshu, Raman and Shivam. Allegedly, Shadab fired two rounds at Shivam, but Shivam saved himself and reported the matter to the police. The complainant, Shivam Sharma, is also found to be previously involved in a case under Section 307 IPC, attempt to murder. Delhi Police said that appropriate action is being taken in the matter.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

