Home > India > 5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends

5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends

sawan 2025, lord shiva remedies, powerful sawan rituals, what to do before sawan ends, bel leaf under pillow, rudra abhishek at home, bhasma benefits, tulsi water spiritual use, last somwar rituals, how to please lord shiva, easy sawan puja, shiva remedies for peace, spiritual remedies 2025

Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva
Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 25, 2025 15:12:37 IST

The sacred month of Sawan is a period when numerous individuals seek tranquility and inner serenity. If you haven’t begun any rituals yet, don’t be concerned — there’s still time. Here are five simple and significant activities you can attempt before Sawan concludes. 

Place a Bay Leaf Beneath Your Pillow 

 The bay leaf holds significance in Shiva worship and is believed to ward off negative thoughts. 
Many people think that placing a fresh bay leaf under your pillow calms your thoughts and promotes restful sleep which will lead to a peaceful morning.

Apply Bhasma to your Third Eye during meditation. 

Before meditating, gently place some sacred ash (bhasma) on the area between your eyebrows. This is believed to enhance your concentration and prevent distracting thoughts from disturbing your tranquility. 

Sip on Tulsi-Infused Water All Day Long 

Tulsi leaves are known well for their medicinal properties. Including a few in your water bottle and taking sips during the day can assist in clearing your mind and maintaining a fresh feeling. 

Perform Rudra Abhishek at home with your family. 

This simple ritual consists of pouring milk, honey and water over a symbol of Lord Shiva. Collaborating with your family brings positive energy and harmony into your home in ways that is not even expected.

Burn Soft Incense and Chime Bells at Dusk 

Ringing bells at dusk  andBurning incense can foster a calm environment. The aroma comforts you, and the ringing is known to dispel all the negative energy from aroud you and your surroundings.

Although Sawan is almost finished, these simple gestures can enhance your sense of tranquility and connection. Try them out and observe the change.  Sometimes things get better while towards the end of something big. Wish for it, try it and see the change in you and your life.

Also Read: Sawan Shivratri 2025: From Timings To Rituals, All You Need To Know

Tags: lord shivaPowerful Sawan Remediesspiritual remedies

RELATED News

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week

LATEST NEWS

Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?