Home > India > 5 Time MP, And 2 Time MLA – Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar, Passes Away At 94

BJP veteran and the first Delhi BJP president, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning at the age of 94. Party leaders remembered his lifelong dedication to public service and his key role in expanding the Jana Sangh in Delhi. His demise came a day after the Delhi BJP inaugurated its new permanent office at DDU Marg.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 07:54:55 IST

BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday morning. He was 94 years old. The Delhi BJP confirmed his death in an official statement, noting that he was the first president of the party’s Delhi unit. Leaders and workers across the party paid tributes, remembering his decades of service to public life. Malhotra held an important role in the early years of the party and played a key part in strengthening the organisation in the national capital.

The BJP described Malhotra’s life as a true example of simplicity and service to society. The party highlighted his work in expanding the Jana Sangh in Delhi before the formation of the BJP. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Malhotra worked tirelessly to spread the ideology of the RSS and always inspired younger workers. He added that Malhotra’s journey from Jana Sangh days to BJP leadership left a legacy of commitment and discipline for future generations of the party.

Party Pays Rich Tributes

In a statement, Delhi BJP said it felt profound sadness at the passing of Malhotra, calling him a senior leader whose contribution will always be remembered. Virendra Sachdeva stated, “Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra’s life was an inspiration for all of us in the BJP.” Leaders recalled how Malhotra mentored many and worked for the people of Delhi with dedication. His political journey was marked by hard work, honesty, and loyalty to the organisation. The BJP announced that it would honour his memory and carry forward his ideals.

Passing Away After BJP’s New Office Inauguration

Malhotra’s demise came just a day after the Delhi BJP inaugurated its new permanent office at DDU Marg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened the office on Monday, making it a historic moment for the party’s unit in the capital. The coincidence added a sense of deep loss among party workers, who remembered Malhotra’s long struggle for a stronger organisational presence in Delhi. His death has left a void in the BJP that leaders say will be hard to fill.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:54 AM IST
