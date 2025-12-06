LIVE TV
Home > India > '7 Months Of Hard Work Wasted': Smart India Hackathon 2025 Participant Weeps After IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled; Watch

A participant of the Smart India Hackathon 2025 broke down in tears at Ahmedabad airport after IndiGo’s nationwide cancellations disrupted his team’s travel plans. The student said seven months of preparation went to waste when their early-morning flight was cancelled, leaving no alternate route to reach the event venue.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 6, 2025 15:26:22 IST

Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport witnessed long queues and distressed passengers on Saturday as IndiGo’s nationwide operational crisis continued. The situation unfolded even after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) kept its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) directive on hold.

Despite the temporary relief, delays and cancellations continued across IndiGo’s network. Airport officials said seven incoming flights and twelve departures were cancelled between midnight and 6 a.m. The repeated disruptions led to heavily crowded terminals and growing inconvenience for travellers who struggled to find alternative routes for their journeys.

Hackathon Team Misses Travel After Sudden Cancellation

One of the severely affected passengers, Mahrishi Jani, said the cancellation ruined months of preparation for the Smart India Hackathon 2025. He said he was scheduled to travel to Guwahati on a 6.15 a.m. flight with a connecting flight from Kolkata. His team was among the 1,400 selected ideas from 74,000 submissions.

Their event was scheduled at North-Eastern Hill University. Jani said the cancellation left all eight members – six students and two mentors – without any workable plan. He added that alternative travel by train would take three days, leaving them unable to attend the competition.

Passengers Continue to Face Delays and Uncertainty

Another traveller, Ikhlaq Hussain, said he remained stranded despite arriving from Jeddah. He said he planned to travel to Lucknow but had been stuck for two days because his connecting flights kept getting delayed. Many passengers reported similar issues at Ahmedabad airport, with repeated schedule changes adding to their difficulties.

Airport authorities said teams were deployed to manage queues and guide passengers. They added that further updates would depend on IndiGo’s operations. The airline continued to adjust schedules to manage its fleet and crew constraints, which caused disruptions across several Indian cities.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:26 PM IST
