95% Burns: Odisha Student Sets Herself On Fire After Sexual Harassment Complaint Goes Unheard

A woman student from Odisha’s Balasore district set herself on fire on the college premises after her sexual complaint against one of her teachers allegedly remained unheard. The student had filed a sexual harassment report against her department head and sought a disciplinary action, according to media reports. Her father told NDTV that she is currently on life support.

According to the injured woman’s father, doctors have said 95 per cent of her body is damaged. She is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. “I went to see her today. I cannot recognise my daughter,” the father said while speaking to NDTV.

Apart from the victim, a fellow student who tried to save her also sustained 70 per cent burns.

Odisha CM visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singh Deo and other ministerial colleagues, visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar after arriving from New Delhi on Sunday (July 13, 2025) morning. CM Mohan Charan Majhi said that the condition of the woman is critical and if the doctors permit, air-ambulance facility would be extended for better treatment at any other place in the country.

The CM added that they will take all possible steps to prevent recurrence of such kind of incidents and stringent action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Accused HoD Arrested

The head of department, who the female student accused of sexual harassment, has been arrested. He has been suspended too, along with the college principal. Odisha’s higher education has minister assured strict action in this case. The victim’s brother criticised the investigation’s fairness and pledged to seek justice for his sister.