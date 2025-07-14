LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > India > 95% Burns: Odisha Student Sets Herself On Fire After Sexual Harassment Complaint Goes Unheard

95% Burns: Odisha Student Sets Herself On Fire After Sexual Harassment Complaint Goes Unheard

Odisha student on life support after suffering 95% burns. She had set herself on fire after her sexual harassment against an HoD went unheard.

Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 16:47:03 IST

A woman student from Odisha’s Balasore district set herself on fire on the college premises after her sexual complaint against one of her teachers allegedly remained unheard. The student had filed a sexual harassment report against her department head and sought a disciplinary action, according to media reports. Her father told NDTV that she is currently on life support.

According to the injured woman’s father, doctors have said 95 per cent of her body is damaged. She is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. “I went to see her today. I cannot recognise my daughter,” the father said while speaking to NDTV. 

Apart from the victim, a fellow student who tried to save her also sustained 70 per cent burns. 

Also Read: Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment

Odisha CM visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singh Deo and other ministerial colleagues, visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar after arriving from New Delhi on Sunday (July 13, 2025) morning. CM Mohan Charan Majhi said that the condition of the woman is critical and if the doctors permit, air-ambulance facility would be extended for better treatment at any other place in the country.

The CM added that they will take all possible steps to prevent recurrence of such kind of incidents and stringent action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Accused HoD Arrested

The head of department, who the female student accused of sexual harassment, has been arrested. He has been suspended too, along with the college principal. Odisha’s higher education has minister assured strict action in this case. The victim’s brother criticised the investigation’s fairness and pledged to seek justice for his sister.

Tags: Odisha student 95 per cent burnsOdisha student fatherOdisha student sexual harassment

More News

WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned
Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 5% YoY to Rs 170 Crore, Revenue Declines to Rs 1,244 Crore
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 21 Km Undersea Tunnel’s First Section Starts Between Ghansoli And Shilphata
David Lloyd Blasts Lord’s Test For Time-Wasting: ‘They Might Get A Proper Thai Massage’
Orange Alert In 6 Himachal Districts As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Till July 20
‘People Are Okay To Be Alone’, Fatima Sana Shaikh Reflects On Late Marriage Trends
What is Tasseography? How Your Coffee Cup Can Spill Your Life’s Secrets
HCL Tech Q1 Results: Shares Dip Over 1% Ahead of Quarterly Earnings; Dividend in Focus
R Madhavan Shares His Insights Over The Ongoing Hindi-Marathi Banter: ‘I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi’
95% Burns: Odisha Student Sets Herself On Fire After Sexual Harassment Complaint Goes Unheard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?