Aadhaar Card Security Upgrade? Aadhaar Card May Soon Show Only Photo And QR Code, No Address

Big Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is considering a major redesign of Aadhaar cards by displaying only the holder’s photograph and a QR code, a move aimed at preventing misuse of personal data and curbing offline verification.

During an open online conference on the upcoming Aadhaar app, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar revealed that the authority is planning to finalize a new guideline in December to restrict offline verification practices commonly used by hotels, event organizers, and other entities, while also tightening age-verification norms.

“There is a thought process as to why there should be any detail on the card. It should be only a photo and a QR code. If we keep printing, then people will keep accepting what is printed. People who know how to misuse it will keep misusing it,” Kumar said.

Aadhaar Card Update: Legislation In The Works To Block Offline Verification

Under the Aadhaar Act, entities are not permitted to collect, store, or use Aadhaar numbers or biometric data for offline verification. However, many organizations still keep photocopies of Aadhaar cards. Kumar noted that a new legislative framework is being drafted specifically to discourage this practice, with the proposal set to be reviewed by UIDAI on December 1.

🚨 BIG! UIDAI is planning a major Aadhaar update this December, with new cards likely to show only a photo and a QR code. 👉 Personal details like name and address may be REMOVED to enhance privacy. pic.twitter.com/bYhMKCtCdv — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 20, 2025

“Aadhaar should never be used as a document. It should only be authenticated with the Aadhaar number or verified using QR code. Otherwise, it can be a fake document,” he added.

The UIDAI also held a meeting with various stakeholders including banks, hotels, and fintech firms, to brief them on a new Aadhaar app that will replace the existing mAadhaar app. The app is designed to align Aadhaar authentication with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which is expected to be fully implemented in the next 18 months.

New Aadhaar App: Key Features & Functionality

The upcoming app will support address proof updates, allow users to link family members who do not own mobile phones, and enable mobile number updates through facial authentication. Functioning similar to DigiYatra, the app will facilitate Aadhaar-based verification for purposes such as event entry, cinema access, hotel check-ins, age-restricted purchases, student identification, and entry into residential societies.

Explaining the process, an official said, “Aadhaar holder will show the QR code in the scanner of OVSE. The system will then prompt for face verification. This will also work as proof of the presence of an Aadhaar number holder. We will open an application for OVSE very soon. We will verify details of OVSE, and once approval is done, then OVSE will have to initiate technical integration to access a QR code for updating data from the Aadhaar database.”

READ MORE: All About Shreyasi Singh, Daughter Of Former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, Commonwealth Games Champion And Now Minister In Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Govt