All About Shreyasi Singh, Daughter Of Former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, Commonwealth Games Champion And Now Minister In Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Govt

Shreyasi Singh, BJP leader and daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, was sworn in as a minister in the new NDA-led Bihar government during a ceremony held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. She took oath along with 25 other leaders inducted into the expanded cabinet.

The list of ministers includes BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal and Mangal Pandey, along with JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Dr. Pramod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deepak Prakash, and others.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Historic 10th Term

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. His swearing-in came a day after he staked claim to form the next government and was unanimously elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, and chief ministers from at least seven states.

Who is Shreyasi Singh? Champion Shooter Turned BJP Leader, Now A Minister

Shreyasi Singh, 34, is a celebrated sportsperson and a Commonwealth Games gold medalist. She is a two-time MLA from Jamui and has an illustrious career in shooting. Her achievements include:

Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast)

Silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

Bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games (team event)

Arjuna Award recipient

Former Olympian and the first sportsperson from Bihar to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Gold at the 61st National Shooting Championship

Shreyasi Singh Political Journey

Shreyasi joined the BJP in 2020 and was fielded from Jamui the same year. She won by more than 41,000 votes, defeating RJD’s Vijay Prakash. In 2025, she again secured the seat, defeating RJD’s Mohammad Shamshad Alam.

According to Election Commission data, she won the Jamui Assembly seat in 2025 with 1,23,868 votes, recording a victory margin of 54,498 votes.

Shreyasi is seen as a close ally of Nitish Kumar and played a significant role in shaping the BJP-NDA’s political strategy in the state.

