Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here's How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here’s How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

Aadhar pan card link: If you still haven’t linked your PAN with Aadhaar, today is the final opportunity to complete the process. The Income Tax Department has directed all PAN holders to link their PAN with Aadhaar, with December 31 being the deadline. Failure to do so will render your PAN inoperative.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 31, 2025 12:48:35 IST

Aadhar pan card link: If you still haven’t linked your PAN with Aadhaar, today is the final opportunity to complete the process. The Income Tax Department has directed all PAN holders to link their PAN with Aadhaar, with December 31 being the deadline. Failure to do so will render your PAN inoperative.

Taxpayers who have not yet linked the two will have to pay a late fee of ₹1,000 before completing the process. However, individuals who obtained their PAN after October 1, 2024, using an Aadhaar enrolment ID can link their PAN with Aadhaar free of cost until December 31, 2025.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar

If your PAN is still not linked with Aadhaar, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Step 2: Go to the ‘Quick Links’ section and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.
Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and click on Validate.
Step 4: If your PAN is already linked, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.
Step 5: If not linked and you have paid the penalty through the NSDL portal, your payment details will be electronically verified.
Step 6: Once verified, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.
Step 7: Enter the 6-digit OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Step 8: Submit your request to complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking process.

The linking process usually takes four to five working days to reflect in records.

What Happens If PAN Is Not Linked With Aadhaar

If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked by December 31, 2025, the PAN will become inoperative, leading to several consequences:

  • Tax refunds due will not be issued
  • No interest will be paid on pending refunds
  • Tax deducted at source (TDS) will be charged at a higher rate under Section 206AA
  • Tax collected at source (TCS) will also apply at a higher rate under Section 206CC
  • Taxpayers are advised to complete the linking process at the earliest to avoid penalties and disruptions in financial transactions.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:46 PM IST
