India Rejects China’s Mediation Claim, Says Pakistan Requested Ceasefire After Operation Sindoor – Reports

China on Tuesday claimed that it mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after New Delhi hit Islamabad during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. According to Hindustan Times and NDTV, India has dismissed these claims, saying that no third-party mediation was involved in reaching the truce.

“India’s position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India’s DGMO for a ceasefire,” NDTV reported, quoting sources.

India has so far not released any official statement to counter the claims. Hindustan Times quoted government sources saying that the claim by the Chinese side was bizarre.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that there is no room for third-party involvement in India-Pakistan matters.

“Perhaps the Chinese side is following in the footsteps of the US,” HT reported.

What China Said On Brokering Peace Between India And Pakistan

The India-Pakistan tensions escalated in May following a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the mediation claim while speaking at the “Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations” in Beijing.

Also Read: After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

“This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of World War II. Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread,” Wang said.

“Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand,” he added.

China Helped Pakistan During India’s Operation Sindoor

China’s involvement during the May standoff has previously been questioned, after reports suggested that Beijing provided Islamabad with real-time surveillance inputs and other forms of support during the confrontation, according to an earlier report by Hindustan Times.

China is also Pakistan’s largest arms supplier, with its exports constituting more than 81% of Pakistan’s military hardware. Indian officials have indicated that the May conflict served as an opportunity for China to demonstrate the capabilities of its weapon systems.

Also Read: China In Competition With Trump On Fake Truce Claims: Why Beijing Says It Mediated India-Pakistan Tensions After Operation Sindoor