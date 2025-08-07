‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

7th August, 2025 marks another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX and many prominent individuals from different fields have graced this event. The beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme also participated in this event and shared their experiences. Usha Devi, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, is one of the beneficiaries of this scheme shared her experience. While talking to the Executive Editor of the NewsX, Megha Sharma, Usha Devi said, “Aaj gaon mein mere 32 self-help groups hain”, (I have 32 self-help groups in the village). Mrs Usha also said that she is in the business of making pickles, chutney and murabba. According to Mrs Usha, her products are chemical free.

How Usha Devi ji navigated through the personal and professional struggles?

Further elucidating on her experiences, Usha Devi said that she came to know about the Lakhpati Didi scheme from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. According to her, after visiting the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, she knew that there is a place where people are imparted free training. She was asked to gather 30 women initially. Mrs Usha kept following all the instructions. Apart from the struggles on the professional level, Usha Devi had to also navigate through many obstacles on the personal level. Reminiscing about the moments of her struggle, Mrs Usha remembered that how there was a ban on women going outside the village.

What is the Lakhpati Didi scheme?

The initiative of the Lakhpati Didi initiative is to empower and enable Self-Help Groups (SHG) Women earn a minimum income of Rupees one lakh per annum on a sustainable basis. This can be done with an average monthly income of at least Rs. 10,000 (Rupees Ten Thousand) sustained for at least 4 agricultural seasons and/or business cycles.

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

