LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

7th August, 2025 marks another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX and many prominent individuals from different fields have graced this event. The beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme also participated in this event and shared their experiences. Usha Devi, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, is one of the beneficiaries of this scheme shared her experience.

Usha Devi (Lakhpati Didi Scheme beneficiary) Photo Credit- NewsX
Usha Devi (Lakhpati Didi Scheme beneficiary) Photo Credit- NewsX

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 09:51:00 IST

7th August, 2025 marks another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX and many prominent individuals from different fields have graced this event. The beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme also participated in this event and shared their experiences. Usha Devi, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, is one of the beneficiaries of this scheme shared her experience. While talking to the Executive Editor of the NewsX, Megha Sharma, Usha Devi said, “Aaj gaon mein mere 32 self-help groups hain”, (I have 32 self-help groups in the village). Mrs Usha also said that she is in the business of making pickles, chutney and murabba. According to Mrs Usha, her products are chemical free. 

How Usha Devi ji navigated through the personal and professional struggles?

Further elucidating on her experiences, Usha Devi said that she came to know about the Lakhpati Didi scheme from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. According to her, after visiting the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, she knew that there is a place where people are imparted free training. She was asked to gather 30 women initially. Mrs Usha kept following all the instructions. Apart from the struggles on the professional level, Usha Devi had to also navigate through many obstacles on the personal level. Reminiscing about the moments of her struggle, Mrs Usha remembered that how there was a ban on women going outside the village. 

What is the Lakhpati Didi scheme? 

The initiative of the Lakhpati Didi initiative is to empower and enable Self-Help Groups (SHG) Women earn a minimum income of Rupees one lakh per annum on a sustainable basis. This can be done with an average monthly income of at least Rs. 10,000 (Rupees Ten Thousand) sustained for at least 4 agricultural seasons and/or business cycles.

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women
We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also read: Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Lakhpati Didis During Sammelan In Jalgaon

Tags: Lakhpati Didi schemeLakhpati Didi scheme beneficiarieswe women want

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?