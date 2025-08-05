Abhishek Banerjee Chosen TMC’s Parliamentary Leader In Lok Sabha, Aims At 2026 West Bengal Elections

In a significant organisational set-up, Trinamool Congress on Monday chose MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s new parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha, replacing veteran leader Sudip Bandopadhyay.

In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his happiness, saying, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by our party chairperson Didi (Mamata Banerjee and my fellow MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress, in choosing me to lead our parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.”

Abhishek Pledges To Work With Colleagues To Ensure That Trinamool’s Voice Remains Strong

“With full commitment and humility, I take on this responsibility and pledge to work closely with all my colleagues to ensure that Trinamool’s voice remains strong and unwavering in Parliament, “The new parliamentary leader in the lower house added.

As per reports, the decision was taken at a closed-door virtual meeting of TMC MPs from both Houses of Parliament. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee chaired the meeting virtually from Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee, is an MP who has won the parliamentary seat three times. He is considered the de facto No. 2 of the party after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With 29 Lok Sabha MPs, the TMC is the third-largest party in the Opposition INDIA bloc in the Parliament. The reshuffle is being considered with the aim of preparing for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

