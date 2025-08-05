UP Flood: Schools Closed In Varanasi On Aug 6, About 84000 Affected In State

All schools in Varanasi across all boards will remain closed on August 5 and 6 due to the ongoing flooding in the city, the District School Superintendent said on Monday.

In an official statement, the Superintendent said, “Given the rain and flood in Varanasi district, all the schools of all boards (Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE Board, ICSE Board and Sanskrit Board) running from pre-primary to class 12 will remain closed on August 5 and 6. Therefore, the Headmasters are directed to ensure strict compliance with the said order.”

Minister Suresh Khanna Inspected The Flood-Affected Areas

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday visited the flood-affected areas in Varanasi. Speaking to the reporters, Khanna said, “I have inspected the flood-affected areas. I also spoke to the people. The people expressed contentment that the relief material was received in an adequate amount.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to reach ground zero to accelerate relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Cabinet ministers and other officials are visiting the districts under their charge, assessing the on-ground situation, interacting with victims, and closely monitoring the implementation of relief measures.

CM Yogi Directed To Intensify Relief Efforts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the flood situation in the state. Floods have impacted 37 tehsils and 402 villages, affecting 84,392 people. Of these, 47,906 have received assistance, and 2,759 animals have been shifted to safer locations.

Incessant heavy rainfall has also caused a flood situation in the Prayagraj district. Too. Public life in the area remains severely affected due to consistent downpours and resultant waterlogging.

Currently, 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur, are grappling with the impact of flooding.

