Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 12:53:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrat was sworn in as the new governor of Maharashtra on Monday. The oath ceremony was attended by the state’s CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ekanth Shinde.

Acharya Devrat has succeeded C.P. Radhakrishnan, who stepped down to assume the role of Vice-President of India. Earlier, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, issued the appointment order for the latter’s role.

A press communique from the President’s Secretariat stated, “Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties.”

Meanwhile, the NDA nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan (CP Radhakrishnan) was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9, securing 452 votes against the Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Following the elections, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman after taking oath as the Vice-President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered his oath at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the Vice-President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh. Later, the Vice-President visited Parliament House Complex, where he was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh and the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI).

CP Radhakrishnan earlier served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He was also the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

