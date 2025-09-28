AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts of Assam, effective October 1, according to a notification issued by the state’s Political Department on Saturday.

The notification, issued under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, declares these districts as “Disturbed Areas” until March 31, 2026, citing the need for continued vigilance in view of security concerns. The Assam government had recommended to the Centre that AFSPA be retained in these Upper Assam districts, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs concurred with the proposal.

Background and Security Concerns

Officials noted that while the law-and-order situation in Assam has improved substantially in recent years due to sustained counter-insurgency operations, sporadic incidents linked to ULFA(I)—the only militant group still active in the state continue to be reported. Additionally, there is documented movement of NSCN cadres through these districts, largely associated with extortion, recruitment drives, and other subversive activities.

AFSPA was first imposed in Assam on the intervening night of November 27–28, 1990, and has since been reviewed and extended every six months. The Act was withdrawn from the entire state in April 2022, except for nine districts and one subdivision of Cachar. Over the past two years, AFSPA has been gradually lifted from six districts, leaving only Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar under its purview.

Controversy and Reactions

The AFSPA grants security forces sweeping powers to conduct operations, search premises, and arrest individuals without a warrant, while also providing immunity from prosecution for actions taken during such operations.

Civil society groups and rights activists have long opposed AFSPA, alleging its misuse and accusing security forces of human rights violations. Opposition parties too have demanded a complete repeal of the law, arguing that its continued enforcement undermines democratic norms and alienates local populations.

For now, the extension ensures that security forces continue to exercise special powers in these three Upper Assam districts until at least March 2026. Authorities said the situation will again be reviewed at the end of the six-month period to determine whether further extension is required.

