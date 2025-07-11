LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > India > Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Here Are 10 Key Takeaways From The Prelim Report Released By AAIB

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Here Are 10 Key Takeaways From The Prelim Report Released By AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary report on the Air India Ahmedabad crash reveals both engines failed seconds after takeoff, killing 241 of 242 onboard. A possible fuel switch flaw flagged by the FAA went unchecked. Investigators cite no overload, sabotage, or weather issues.

AAIB releases initial probe report on Ahmedabad Air India crash
AAIB releases initial probe report on Ahmedabad Air India crash

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 03:44:28 IST

On June 12, AI171 was supposed to head from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The plane—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—barely got off the ground. Seconds after takeoff, both engines lost power.

The plane slammed into a building near the airport, taking out a total of 260 lives. 

 Here Are 10 Key Takeaways Prelim Report Released By AAIB

– Both engines quit pretty much right after liftoff. The fuel cutoff switches got flipped from RUN to CUTOFF one after the other, all in a single second. No fuel, no power.

– Cockpit audio caught one pilot asking, “Why did you cut off?” and the other saying, “I didn’t.” 

– Once the engines died, the Ram Air Turbine—a backup little propeller thing—popped out automatically to keep some hydraulics running. CCTV footage caught this happening moments after takeoff.

– The pilots scrambled to restart the engines. Engine 1 sort of came back, but engine 2 just wouldn’t budge. The plane stayed airborne for 32 seconds, tops, before crashing into a hostel less than a mile from the runway.

– Thrust levers were found at idle, but the black box data showed takeoff thrust was still engaged. Means something wasn’t syncing up—maybe a mechanical or electronic failure.

– Fuel was clean, no contamination. Nothing weird from the refuelling side.

– Flaps and gear were set as they should be for takeoff. Weather? Not a factor. Skies were clear, visibility good, wind light. No birds, either.

– Both pilots had their paperwork in order, were healthy, well-rested, and knew the aircraft well. 

– No clear sabotage or foul play found. But here’s a kicker: there was already an FAA warning out about a possible fuel switch flaw—Air India hadn’t done the recommended checks.

– The plane wasn’t overloaded, and nothing dangerous was in the cargo.

Tags: ahmedabad air india crashahmedabad plane crashair india crashBoeing 787 crash

More News

Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt
‘Why Did You Cut Off?’, Asked One Pilot, Reveals Air India Crash Probe Report, This is What The Second Pilot Said Seconds Before Deadly Tragedy
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List
Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles
Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida
Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?