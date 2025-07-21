Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Expands Panel, Ropes In Veteran Pilot Captain RS Sandhu

LIVE TV
AAIB has roped in veteran pilot and Air India's former director of operations Captain RS Sandhu as a domain expert in the ongoing probe in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, according to PTI.

Captain RS Sandhu (Photo credit- LinkedIn)
Captain RS Sandhu (Photo credit- LinkedIn)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 05:34:50 IST

Mumbai: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has expanded the panel in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash that led to the deaths of 260 persons last month, a PTI report mentioned. As per the report, AAIB has roped in veteran pilot and Air India’s former director of operations Captain RS Sandhu as a domain expert in the probe. Sandhu had been a designated examiner for the Boeing 787-8 fleet at Air India and had taken delivery of the now-crashed 787-8 plane — VT-ANB — in 2013. The report also adds that Sandhu was with Air India for close to 39 years in various capacities and is also the founder of aviation consultancy firm Aviazione. 

What happened in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash tragedy?

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, had lifted off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, bound for London. However, the plane crashed just seconds after it took off. Only 1 passenger survived of the 242 passengers and crew members on board. 

What has the preliminary report in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash revealed so far?

According to the preliminary report filed by the AAIB in the Air India flight AI171 crash tragedy, the investigation of the Cockpit Voice Recorder Data revealed that both fuel switches had “transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec” at 08:08:42 UTC. It happened just as the aircraft reached its maximum speed of 180 knots during take-off. Due to this reason, the fuel supply to both engines was cut off, causing them to lose power. The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) had expressed displeasure over this report. As per the association, the investigation’s tone and direction had suggested a bias towards a pilot mistake.

Also read: Air India Plane Crash: Airline Pilots’ Association Questions AAIB Report, Demands ‘Fair, Fact-Based Enquiry’

ahmedabad plane crashAir India former director of operations Captain RS SandhuAircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

