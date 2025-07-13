LIVE TV
Home > India > Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash Due To Deliberate Human Action? Top Expert Raises Alarming Questions

Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash Due To Deliberate Human Action? Top Expert Raises Alarming Questions

Top aviation expert Capt. Mohan Ranganathan says the June 12 Air India crash was caused by "deliberate human intervention," citing cockpit voice data. He criticizes the AAIB report as inadequate and calls for urgent reforms in pilot treatment and duty norms.

Captain Mohan Ranganathan calls Air India crash a result of deliberate fuel cut-off.
Captain Mohan Ranganathan calls Air India crash a result of deliberate fuel cut-off.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 11:28:22 IST

In a startling expose, well-known global expert in aviation safety and past Boeing trainer Captain Mohan Ranganathan has revealed that the June 12 Air India Dreamliner crash was not an accident but was caused by “deliberate human intervention.”

The initial report published on Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a separate division of the Civil Aviation Ministry has caused great controversy among the aviation community. The report contains cockpit audio recordings in which one of the pilots is heard questioning the other, “Why did you cut off?” as a reference to cutting off the fuel supply during mid-takeoff. The other piolt replied ‘I didn’t”.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Can we blame experienced pilots?

Boeing Dreamliner was being piloted by Clive Kunder, the co-pilot who had 1,128 flying hours experience and the First Officer Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had more than 8,000 flying hours of experience.

“The fuel switch won’t shift by itself. It can be shifted manually from one position to another. This is not an accident, a conscious action.” He also mentioned that the switch is meant for only emergency purposes and, other than that, pilots should never touch it”, Captain Ranganathan added.

Terming the AAIB report “very badly done,” Captain Ranganathan faulted it for devoting just three out of fifteen pages to the real reason behind the crash. He also faulted the delayed circulation of crucial photographs from the accident. “If these images were released earlier, it would have put a stop to unnecessary speculation regarding Boeing aircraft safety and could have reassured passengers,” he claimed.

Reflecting the apprehensions, Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association and a 35-year flying veteran, termed the report “very, very intriguing” and “inconclusive.” He noted that the report does not address whether the engine was operational when the fuel was shut off and whether control was formally transferred during takeoff.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Are Pilots Struggling with Mental Health?

Randhawa also explained that the fuel switch works under an absolute “Challenge-Response” protocol, with verbal acknowledgement and two actions. “It’s never done by one pilot alone. Also, it can’t be moved accidentally; it takes conscious manual effort,” he explained.

Both experts are now calling for a comprehensive review of how airlines treat pilots. “Pilots today are treated like machines. The emotional and mental toll of long hours, lack of family time, and intense schedules cannot be ignored anymore,” Capt Ranganathan said. He urged aviation regulators to revisit flight duty norms and prioritise mental well-being in the cockpit.

