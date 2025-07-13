Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash Due To Deliberate Human Action? Top Expert Raises Alarming Questions

In a startling expose, well-known global expert in aviation safety and past Boeing trainer Captain Mohan Ranganathan has revealed that the June 12 Air India Dreamliner crash was not an accident but was caused by “deliberate human intervention.”

The initial report published on Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a separate division of the Civil Aviation Ministry has caused great controversy among the aviation community. The report contains cockpit audio recordings in which one of the pilots is heard questioning the other, “Why did you cut off?” as a reference to cutting off the fuel supply during mid-takeoff. The other piolt replied ‘I didn’t”.

Boeing Dreamliner was being piloted by Clive Kunder, the co-pilot who had 1,128 flying hours experience and the First Officer Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had more than 8,000 flying hours of experience.

“The fuel switch won’t shift by itself. It can be shifted manually from one position to another. This is not an accident, a conscious action.” He also mentioned that the switch is meant for only emergency purposes and, other than that, pilots should never touch it”, Captain Ranganathan added.

Terming the AAIB report “very badly done,” Captain Ranganathan faulted it for devoting just three out of fifteen pages to the real reason behind the crash. He also faulted the delayed circulation of crucial photographs from the accident. “If these images were released earlier, it would have put a stop to unnecessary speculation regarding Boeing aircraft safety and could have reassured passengers,” he claimed.

Reflecting the apprehensions, Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association and a 35-year flying veteran, termed the report “very, very intriguing” and “inconclusive.” He noted that the report does not address whether the engine was operational when the fuel was shut off and whether control was formally transferred during takeoff.

Randhawa also explained that the fuel switch works under an absolute “Challenge-Response” protocol, with verbal acknowledgement and two actions. “It’s never done by one pilot alone. Also, it can’t be moved accidentally; it takes conscious manual effort,” he explained.

Both experts are now calling for a comprehensive review of how airlines treat pilots. “Pilots today are treated like machines. The emotional and mental toll of long hours, lack of family time, and intense schedules cannot be ignored anymore,” Capt Ranganathan said. He urged aviation regulators to revisit flight duty norms and prioritise mental well-being in the cockpit.

