LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > India > AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

Delegates heading to the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam are being urged to rely on public transport as authorities enforce revised entry and parking rules. The five-day global event, featuring leaders, CEOs and innovators, will culminate with key sessions inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here’s a complete reader guide covering traffic advisory, entry gates, transport options, schedule highlights and participation details.

AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in Delhi with traffic advisory, entry rules, schedule, transport tips and key events explained for delegates. Photo: X.
AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in Delhi with traffic advisory, entry rules, schedule, transport tips and key events explained for delegates. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 16, 2026 11:42:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

As the AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued a traffic advisory urging delegates to rely on public transport because of limited parking capacity and revised gate access protocols.

The five-day summit, scheduled to run until February 20, will bring together Heads of State, Heads of Government, ministers, foreign delegates, and representatives from international organisations.

In a social media post, the ministry stated, “traffic Advisory for 16th February! Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access.”

You Might Be Interested In

It further added, “Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event.”

AI Impact Summit 2026: More Than 500 Events To Take Place

According to an official government press release, the summit week will feature more than 500 events in addition to the main programme. It will also function as a large-scale trade show of artificial intelligence products and solutions, with participation from more than 840 exhibitors, including national delegations, ministerial groups, technology companies, AI startups, and research laboratories.

The government described the gathering as one of the most comprehensive global convenings focused on artificial intelligence.

Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

AI Summit 2026 Agenda

The AI Impact Summit 2026 represents the fourth edition of a global series of AI forums. The first such summit was hosted in the United Kingdom to create a platform where political leaders and frontier AI CEOs could address potential existential risks associated with advanced AI systems.

This year’s edition marks the first time the summit is being held in the Global South, following earlier meetings in Seoul and Paris. The forum itself is not a formal grouping of countries; participation is determined by invitations issued by the host nation.

The summit has three primary objectives:

Leveraging AI to empower people and drive innovation

Positioning India as a global AI service provider

Democratising access to compute infrastructure, datasets, and algorithms

To achieve these goals, the summit includes seven thematic working groups, referred to as “chakras,” covering:

Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency

Human Capital

Safe & Trusted AI

Science

Democratising AI Resources

Inclusion for Social Empowerment

AI for Social Good and Economic Development

AI Impact Summit 2026 Venue 

Bharat Mandapam serves as the principal venue for the summit. The AI Impact Expo is being hosted in the exhibition halls, while plenary sessions and panel discussions are taking place at the convention centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

A government circular noted that certain areas within the venue may remain temporarily restricted depending on programme schedules and security requirements.

Key Events Scheduled At AI Impact Summit 2026 Across Five Days

February 16

The opening day features keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, and expert roundtables. The AI Expo is also being inaugurated. Events are distributed across the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Ambedkar Bhawan, while the Expo is located in the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena.

February 17

The second day includes additional keynote sessions, panels, and roundtables, along with the launch of Knowledge Compendiums. These include casebooks on AI applications in health, energy, education, agriculture, gender empowerment, and disabilities. A seminar on Applied AI is also scheduled.

February 18

A Research Symposium will bring together academics, researchers, and think tanks to present cutting-edge AI research, methodologies, and policy insights. This will be followed by an industry session at Bharat Mandapam. Finalists of the AI by HER – Global Impact Challenge are expected to demonstrate solutions addressing large-scale public challenges. A Summit Dinner is planned at the convention centre, although attendance details remain unclear.

February 19

This marks the first official day of the main summit and will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi during an invite-only ceremony at the convention centre. Venue access will be restricted, though registered attendees may visit the Expo Arena between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a Leaders’ Plenary and a CEOs’ roundtable addressed by the Prime Minister, along with additional keynote sessions and discussions later in the day.

February 20

On the final day, member countries of the GPAI Council will meet to review progress, align priorities, and strengthen multilateral cooperation on responsible and inclusive AI. The summit declaration is also expected to be adopted, with India reportedly advocating for a trusted AI commons and a global AI governance framework.

Officials noted that the agenda remains tentative and may be revised. Livestream links for sessions will be available on the official IndiaAI website.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Registration and Participation Process

Delegates can register through the official summit website without any fee. After submitting required details, applicants must verify their email using an OTP. Confirmation emails will follow, including an approval message and a QR code for entry.

The QR code can be used for access at Bharat Mandapam Gates 4 and 10, and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Gate 2. Participants must carry a valid government-issued photo ID, while international visitors are required to present passports along with invitations, badges, or QR codes.

Transport Advisory and Parking Arrangements For AI Impact Summit 2026

Authorities have strongly encouraged registered delegates to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. The Pragati Maidan metro station is the closest access point, with entry to the venue available through Gate 10.

Due to limited parking availability, Delhi Police has advised delegates to prefer taxis over private vehicles. However, limited parking spaces have been designated at the Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Shuttle services will operate between these parking locations and Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.

Gate 4 will remain open for entry from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm only. After 2:00 pm, access will be regulated or restricted in accordance with security protocols.

Delegates can use golf carts within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach different venues.

Gate-Wise Entry Instructions For AI Impact Summit 2026

Bharat Mandapam Gate 7

The ministry stated that Gate 7 entry will be operational only after 2:00 pm. Before that time, delegates may be dropped off near Gate 7 and proceed through the Business Plaza to reach the convention centre.

Access through other designated gates will remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions.

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Access

Delegates attending events at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are also advised to use public transport or cabs due to limited parking. Entry will be permitted through Gate 2 for pedestrians, metro users, drop-offs, and self-drive vehicles.

Also Read: AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Impact Summit 2026AI Summit 2026bharat-mandapam

RELATED News

AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

Who Was Dhrumil Patel? Mumbai Businessman Dies After 10-Day Battle Following Horror Crash With Minor Driver In Vidyavihar

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Who Is Kamruddin Alias ‘Baba’? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi’s Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

“Kaise Chalegi Team”: Shaoib Akhtar Bashes PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Defeat Against India – T20 World Cup 2026

Kwality Wall’s Share Price Debuts at Discount Post-HUL Demerger; NSE & BSE Show Slight Recovery

Daily Love Horoscope 16 Feb 2026: Is Your Crush Finally About to Reveal Their Feelings? | Zodiac Signs Predictions For Today

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

What Really Happened To Baelor Targaryen In Episode 5 Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Every Key Detail You Missed

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Fractal Analytics IPO Lists at 3% Discount Despite Strong QIB Demand; Shares Open Below ₹900 as GMP Signals Play Out

UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All
AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All
AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All
AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

QUICK LINKS