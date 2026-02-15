AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

New Delhi: Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced a detailed advisory to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement during high-level visits and VVIP engagements.

The five-day summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and is expected to host global leaders, senior government officials, industry heads, and technology experts, prompting enhanced security and regulated traffic arrangements across key parts of the capital.

Roads Likely To Witness Restrictions

Traffic movement is expected to be affected on several major routes, particularly in central Delhi and surrounding areas. Key stretches likely to face diversions or temporary halts include:

–Mathura Road (between Subramania Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road Flyover)

–Akbar Road, Janpath, Shanti Path, Satya Marg

–Africa Avenue, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road

–Select portions of Ring Road and key Lutyens’ Delhi corridors

Authorities have cautioned that regular traffic may be stopped briefly during VVIP convoy movements to and from the summit venue.

Alternative Routes For Airport, Rail & Daily Commuters

To minimise inconvenience, police have advised commuters to plan ahead and opt for alternative corridors.

For Airport Travel:

Passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport are advised to use outer routes such as Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan connecting to NH-48 or the Dwarka Expressway, avoiding central Delhi wherever possible.

For Railway Stations:

Those heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should use ring-road-connected routes and designated approach roads away from summit-sensitive zones.

Metro Recommended:

The Delhi Metro services will operate as usual and remain the most reliable option to avoid road congestion during the summit period.

Special Measures In Place

Emergency vehicles will receive uninterrupted passage throughout the event. Additionally, vehicles not destined for Delhi may be redirected to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to ease pressure on city roads.

With CBSE board examinations beginning on February 17, nodal traffic officers have been stationed at schools located along major VIP routes to ensure students and staff do not face disruptions.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents to check route updates, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic management during the summit.

