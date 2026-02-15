LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > India > AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

New Delhi: Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced a detailed advisory to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement during high-level visits and VVIP engagements.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside (Pic Credits: X)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 15, 2026 23:41:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

New Delhi: Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced a detailed advisory to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement during high-level visits and VVIP engagements.

The five-day summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and is expected to host global leaders, senior government officials, industry heads, and technology experts, prompting enhanced security and regulated traffic arrangements across key parts of the capital.

Roads Likely To Witness Restrictions

Traffic movement is expected to be affected on several major routes, particularly in central Delhi and surrounding areas. Key stretches likely to face diversions or temporary halts include:

You Might Be Interested In

Mathura Road (between Subramania Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road Flyover)

Akbar Road, Janpath, Shanti Path, Satya Marg

Africa Avenue, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road

Select portions of Ring Road and key Lutyens’ Delhi corridors

Authorities have cautioned that regular traffic may be stopped briefly during VVIP convoy movements to and from the summit venue.

Alternative Routes For Airport, Rail & Daily Commuters

To minimise inconvenience, police have advised commuters to plan ahead and opt for alternative corridors.

For Airport Travel:
Passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport are advised to use outer routes such as Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan connecting to NH-48 or the Dwarka Expressway, avoiding central Delhi wherever possible.

For Railway Stations:
Those heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should use ring-road-connected routes and designated approach roads away from summit-sensitive zones.

Metro Recommended: 
The Delhi Metro services will operate as usual and remain the most reliable option to avoid road congestion during the summit period.

Special Measures In Place

Emergency vehicles will receive uninterrupted passage throughout the event. Additionally, vehicles not destined for Delhi may be redirected to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to ease pressure on city roads.

With CBSE board examinations beginning on February 17, nodal traffic officers have been stationed at schools located along major VIP routes to ensure students and staff do not face disruptions.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents to check route updates, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic management during the summit.

ALSO READ: India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Kedarnath Temple 2026: Mahashivratri Magic Awaits Devotees – Are You Ready For The Divine Moment? Here’s The Opening Date, Day, Tickets, And Rituals

Yuva Sathi Yojna 2026: How to Download Yuva Sathi Form, Steps to Apply on banglaryuvasathi.com, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and More

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It On February 16 Or 17? New Moon Date Confusion And Solar Eclipse Possibility Explained

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Stares Down Saim Ayub After Unplayable Yorker in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Historical Epic ‘Jai Somnath’ Marking 1000 Years Of Ghazni Attack; Check Release Details

Marco Rubio Says US Has No Reason To Doubt European Report Accusing Russia In Alexei Navalny’s Death, Calls It ‘Troubling’

Did Anil Kapoor Join Real-Life Politics After Playing CM Role In Nayak? Actor Says ‘If I Do It, I Have To Do It Very Sincerely’

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

QUICK LINKS