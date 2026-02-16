AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

The AI Impact Summit 2026 has been scheduled in New Delhi, which is also one of the major global summits on artificial intelligence in the Global South. The summit hosted by Bharat Mandapam and inaugurated by Narendra Modi is attended by world leaders and policymakers, and even top tech executives all around the world to deliberate on the future of AI and what it means in real life scenarios.

Some of the big names who will be present include Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, and Sam Altman, which underscores the fact that India is increasingly playing a key role in the global conversation on AI. The event entails hundreds of sessions and thematic discussions aimed at promoting international cooperation in the area of innovation, governance, and ethical AI application in sectors.

The width of the summit is affirmative of its mission: it is likely to host more than 40 CEOs, 20 heads of state and well over 100 international and Indian business executives indicating the urgency of concerted strategies on AI policy and development. Such speakers as Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and other key personalities will be invited, and the subject matter will include investment, regulation, and the social implications of AI technologies. This incident is also consistent with the wider global agenda of making AI benefits more distributed, as the idea of inclusivity and responsible application is propagated in India.

Along with the stars, the summit has attracted the compliments of the world leaders with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noting how India is increasingly becoming a global power and how AI should be used to the advantage of all countries and not only developed economies. This summit is to be hosted in India, which is an indicator of its strategic effort to establish itself as an innovation center, governance center and a fair technological development center. The event is also an indication of another jump in diplomatic activity in the field of AI, whereby joint partnerships can be seen to be formed throughout the forums on public policy, business strategy, and ethical frameworks on the future of AI.

