Air India Pays Interim Compensation to 166 Victims’ Families Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India has paid interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of last month’s tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, one of the worst aviation disasters in India in recent decades. The airline confirmed the payments in an official statement issued on Saturday.

About the Air India Plane Crash

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171. The aircraft, carrying 242 people on board, crashed during approach to Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 passengers and crew members. The total death toll reached 260, including 19 casualties on the ground.

Air India had earlier announced an interim compensation package of ₹25 lakh per victim to help address the immediate financial needs of the bereaved families and survivors.

Airline’s Statement

According to the airline’s statement, “Air India has released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site.” The airline added that compensation for another 52 families is currently being processed after verification of documents.

The airline, owned by the Tata Group, clarified that the interim payment would be adjusted against any final compensation amount to be determined later.

The Tata Group has also registered a charitable entity titled ‘The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’, aimed at supporting the victims’ families and preserving the memory of those lost. As part of its long-term rehabilitation and community support efforts, the group has pledged to assist in reconstructing the BJ Medical College Hostel, which was severely damaged during the crash.

