Air India Flight Returns Back Just 10 Minutes After Take-Off, Check What Happened

An Air India flight operating from Jaipur to Mumbai returned to Jaipur International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday due to a suspected technical issue. Flight AI612 was in the air for only 18 minutes before making a precautionary landing. The airline confirmed the issue and stated that the return was initiated as a safety measure. Officials noted that all passengers and crew remained safe during the process. The flight’s turnaround followed standard aviation safety measures. Authorities at the airport were alerted, and emergency services were placed on standby until the aircraft landed safely.

Airline Confirms Return as Safety Step

Air India released a statement confirming that Flight AI612 returned to Jaipur as a precaution. “Flight AI612 operating from Jaipur to Mumbai returned to Jaipur shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue,” the airline said. Officials added that ensuring passenger safety remains the airline’s highest priority. The swift decision to return reflects established safety protocols that airlines follow when any mechanical indication is detected during flight. No injuries were reported, and passengers were informed about the situation while the technical checks began immediately after landing.

Checks Reveal False Indication, Flight Resumes

After the aircraft landed safely, engineers carried out detailed troubleshooting procedures. The airline reported that the issue turned out to be a false indication. “Troubleshooting checks were carried out, and it was determined to be a false indication,” the airline said.

After all mandatory safety checks and technical clearances, the flight resumed its journey to Mumbai. Officials ensured that the aircraft was safe to fly before permitting it to continue. Passengers were also kept updated during the delay and onboard procedures were resumed once the checks concluded.

Second Incident in Two Days Involving Air India Group

This incident came just two days after another technical snag affected a Doha-bound Air India Express flight. That aircraft had returned to Calicut International Airport approximately two hours after takeoff due to a fault in its cabin air-conditioning system.

These events have brought attention to the rising number of technical issues involving Indian carriers. According to official data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects in aircraft until July 21 this year. Of these, Air India and Air India Express reported 85 issues combined.

