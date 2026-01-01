Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Air India: An Air India pilot was detained by Canadian authorities at Vancouver International Airport last week after concerns were raised about his fitness to operate a scheduled Delhi-bound flight, leading to a last-minute delay. The incident occurred on December 23, days before Christmas, when the pilot was preparing to operate Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi.

Incident Ahead Of Vancouver–Delhi Flight

According to reports, a duty-free store staff member alerted authorities after allegedly noticing the pilot consuming alcohol or detecting its smell while he was at the store. Canadian authorities subsequently subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test, which he reportedly failed, following which he was detained for further inquiry.

Air India Confirms Crew Offloading

In an official statement, Air India said the pilot was offloaded after authorities flagged concerns regarding his fitness for duty.

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said.

Air India added that an alternate pilot was immediately arranged, resulting in the delay.

Pilot Grounded, Inquiry Underway

The airline said the pilot has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Emphasising its safety standards, Air India stated it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of aviation rules and regulations and will take strict disciplinary action if violations are confirmed.

Separate DGCA Action Against Air India Crew

In a separate development, aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to an Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights on the Delhi–Tokyo sector despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. The regulator has asked the pilots to submit their explanation within two weeks.

ALSO READ: Price Hike Alert: Cigarettes, Beedis, Pan Masala To Cost More From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess