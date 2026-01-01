LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news Air India pilot nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack france latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Air India: An Air India pilot was detained by Canadian authorities at Vancouver International Airport last week after concerns were raised about his fitness to operate a scheduled Delhi-bound flight, leading to a last-minute delay.

Air India Pilot DETAINED At Vancouver Over Alcohol Smell, Delhi Flight Delayed (Picture Credits: X)
Air India Pilot DETAINED At Vancouver Over Alcohol Smell, Delhi Flight Delayed (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 1, 2026 11:07:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Air India: An Air India pilot was detained by Canadian authorities at Vancouver International Airport last week after concerns were raised about his fitness to operate a scheduled Delhi-bound flight, leading to a last-minute delay. The incident occurred on December 23, days before Christmas, when the pilot was preparing to operate Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi.

You Might Be Interested In

Incident Ahead Of Vancouver–Delhi Flight

According to reports, a duty-free store staff member alerted authorities after allegedly noticing the pilot consuming alcohol or detecting its smell while he was at the store. Canadian authorities subsequently subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test, which he reportedly failed, following which he was detained for further inquiry.

Air India Confirms Crew Offloading

In an official statement, Air India said the pilot was offloaded after authorities flagged concerns regarding his fitness for duty.

You Might Be Interested In

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said.

Air India added that an alternate pilot was immediately arranged, resulting in the delay.

Pilot Grounded, Inquiry Underway

The airline said the pilot has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Emphasising its safety standards, Air India stated it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of aviation rules and regulations and will take strict disciplinary action if violations are confirmed.

Separate DGCA Action Against Air India Crew

In a separate development, aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to an Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights on the Delhi–Tokyo sector despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. The regulator has asked the pilots to submit their explanation within two weeks.

ALSO READ: Price Hike Alert: Cigarettes, Beedis, Pan Masala To Cost More From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 10:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Air India pilotAir India Pilot Detainedflight delayhome-hero-pos-3Vancouver airport

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.01.2026)LIVE: Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Happy New Year 2026: 10 Wishes You Can Send Your Boss For A Great Start

India Rings In New Year 2026: Banks, Schools, Offices—Check What’s Open, What’s Closed Today

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor’s Swearing-In

Happy New Year 2026: How To Create And Share WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes And Images

India vs New Zealand 2026: Full ODI Squad Announcement — Check Live Streaming, Match Dates, And Venues

Commercial LPG Price Hike Hits New Year 2026: ₹111 Increase Sparks Costlier Dining, Hotel-Restaurant Strain and Inflation Worries

H-1B Visa: US Court Hands Trump Big Win As Massive Fee Hike Survives Legal Challenge, Indian Workers Continue To Face Uncertain Future

Xi Jinping’s Final Warning to Taiwan, Declares Reunification ‘Unstoppable’ In New Year Speech As China Wraps Up War Drills

India Rings In New Year 2026: Banks, Schools, Offices—Check What’s Open, What’s Closed Today

Weather Today: New Year Begins With Rain In Mumbai, Snowfall Across Several North Indian States

Meet Inderjit Singh Yadav: ED Raids Uncover Rs 5 Crore in Cash, Suitcase of Gold, Diamonds and Rs 35 Crore Property Linked to Gangster

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed
Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed
Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed
Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

QUICK LINKS