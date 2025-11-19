Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary, Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines on Wednesday, November 19, after she touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet during the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The grand event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sachin Tendulkar and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G. Kishan Reddy.

A live video from the celebration captured the moment Aishwarya approached PM Modi after her speech, bowed down, and touched his feet. The Prime Minister placed his hand on her head, blessing her, before joining his hands in a warm gesture an interaction that quickly went viral.

Aishwarya’s Emotional Tribute: “Only One Caste, the Caste of Humanity”

Speaking on stage, Aishwarya delivered a heartfelt speech, recalling her childhood connection with Sri Sathya Sai Baba through the Bal Vikas program, an initiative aimed at nurturing children with the values of Sanathana Dharma.

On the spiritual leader’s 100th birth anniversary, she said:

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent.”

Aishwarya expressed deep gratitude toward PM Modi for attending the event, calling his presence “a source of inspiration for all gathered.”

She also reflected on Sai Baba’s teachings:

“Once a Balvikar student, always a Balvikar student. I have always tried to hold his teachings close to my heart.”

Aishwarya’s Look and Presence at the Event

Dressed in a stunning yellow ethnic outfit with minimal yet elegant styling, Aishwarya stood out at the spiritual gathering. With open hair, statement earrings, and soft glam makeup, the actress looked radiant as she addressed thousands of devotees and dignitaries.

Aishwarya’s Recent Headlines and Work

Aishwarya, who married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, recently made news amid rumours of marital trouble speculation the couple has chosen not to address. Abhishek, after winning his Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk, expressed gratitude to Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, saying their support made his achievement possible.

Professionally, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’ (2023) and has yet to announce her next project.

