Rohini Acharya Slams Bihar Journalist For Saying ‘Married Daughters’ Shouldn’t Stay At Parents Home In Viral Video

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD senior leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, has attacked a Bihar journalist named Kanhaiya Bhelari following a viral video that showed him saying, “married daughters should not stay in their parents’ home for long.” The remark sparked an acrimonious confrontation, prompting Acharya to question the mindset behind such statements.

In a post on X, Acharya shared a recording of her phone call with Bhelari where she demanded to know why he was of the opinion that married daughters should limit the number of days spent at their parental home. “Who are you to decide how many days a daughter can stay with her parents?” she asked. “You didn’t take responsibility for this daughter Lalu Yadav did. Don’t lecture me.”

Acharya donated her kidney to her father in 2022 and attacked critics who questioned her decision at the time. She condemned those claiming a married daughter should not donate her kidney to her father, which is “wrong,” and also labelled her kidney “dirty.” She asked in the strongly worded post that such people, instead of passing moral judgments, should “go and donate their kidneys to the millions of poor patients in hospitals.”

Targeting political aides, commentators, and what she called “sycophant journalists,” Acharya declared that those who preach morality must first “muster the courage” to debate her publicly. She further accused Bhelari of distorting facts, selectively invoking cultural norms, and dragging her mother Rabri Devi’s name “for no reason.”

The confrontation comes amid a wider family feud inside the RJD following the party’s defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Acharya has alleged humiliation during a recent altercation involving two close aides of her brother, Tejashwi Yadav. She claimed she was verbally abused, a slipper was raised at her, and attempts were made to malign her by suggesting she had “taken crores” after her kidney donation accusations she termed “an insult beyond forgiveness.”

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Acharya said she stood by every word she posted online. Describing the emotional fallout in her post, she had written, “A daughter was humiliated… I did not surrender the truth and solely because of this I had to endure this insult.” As the video of her questioning the journalist gains traction online, the controversy has fired up a fresh debate about misogyny, family dynamics, and married daughters’ rights-issues Acharya insists must be confronted, not brushed aside.

