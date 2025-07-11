Ajit Doval Summons Foreign Media To Show Photos Of Op Sindoor That Prove Damage To India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that India hit 13 air bases, including nine terror sites in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, adding that the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes.

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, to give a “befitting reply” to Pakistan for their terror-related activities.

NSA Doval Calls Out F oreign Media’s Reporting of Operation Sindoor

Addressing the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval also talked about the ‘biasness’ of foreign media when it comes to covering India’s interests. Doval asked while speaking at the ceremony, “Can you tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India?”

He further said, “The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala.”

Speaking about the Operation Sindoor, Doval highlighted how indigenous defence capabilities played a defining role during the conflict, urging the need to develop more indigenous technology.

Ajit Doval Hails Artificial Intelligence, Calling It A G ame Changer

NSA Doval also emphasised that Artificial Intelligence is a “game changer” and India needs to make it a “focal point” to lead and develop.

He added that along with BrahMos missiles, the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a key role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets.

Sources said that around 15 BrahMos missiles were fired by the Indian Air Force to target the Pakistan Air Force base to disrupt their ability to launch aircraft and other operations.

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in air strikes on May 7.

(With ANI Inputs)

