Manipur Community In Assam Demands Autonomous Council For Inclusive Development

The Manipur community has demanded for the creation of the Manipur Autonomous Council. They have urged with a formal appeal to the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.  The appeal was routed through the District Commissioner of Cachar and emphasizes the historical, socio-cultural, linguistic, and political importance of the Manipuri population in the state.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 14:25:31 IST

According to the memorandum, the Manipuris—estimated to be around 5 lakh in population and spread across 325 villages—are one of the oldest and most culturally rich communities in Assam. The petitioners highlight their centuries-old presence, with historical ties to the Ahom Kingdom, particularly through the marriage alliance between Princess Kuranganayani of Manipur and Swargadeo Rajeshwar Singha of the Ahom dynasty in 1768.

“We appeal to Assam, we need an autonomous council. We have a population more than the Dimasas. In 2021, we were assured by Minister Kaushik Rai to help us get the autonomous council. We are Manipuris from Assam not from being, as such we are asking for the autonomous council,” said a protesting member.

The community cites multiple periods of migration, including a significant wave during the Burmese invasions of the early 19th century, when Manipuri royals and civilians sought refuge in Cachar. Over the years, the Manipur population has played a pivotal role in the cultural and political landscape of Assam, especially in the Barak Valley.

During the rule of King Chitsai, some Meitei people had to move to Cachar because of political exile. King Chitsai and his followers were forced to live in Cachar from 1752, after the assassination of King Pamheiba also known as Garibnawaz.

Tags: assamlatest newsmanipur

