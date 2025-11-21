Al-Falah University Founder Receives Demolition Notice, British-Era Grant Questioned

Demolition notice: The Military Headquarters of War (MHOW) Cantonment Board in Indore has issued a notice ordering the Siddiqui family to vacate their ancestral home within three days, after which demolition will begin. The house, situated in Mhow and registered in the name of Siddiqui’s father, the late Hamad Ahmed Siddiqui, who served as the town’s Shahar Qazi for nearly two decades was declared illegal nearly 30 years ago, officials said.

Cantonment chief executive officer Vikas Kumar Vishnoi stated that the property was originally allotted under a British-era residential grant. However, after the structure was reconstructed in 1995–96, Jawad Siddiqui applied for registration and transfer of ownership. Authorities later ruled that the four-storey building violated provisions of the Cantonment Act. “Three notices were issued between 1996 and 1997 for removal of unauthorised construction,” Vishnoi explained, adding that the latest action follows a recent review reaffirming the building’s illegal status.

The demolition notice comes at a time when Siddiqui and the university he founded are already under intense national scrutiny.

Red Fort Blast Links, ED Arrest Intensify Spotlight

The November 10 Red Fort blast which claimed at least 12 lives, has led investigators to three doctors from Al-Falah University: alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un-Nabi and his alleged accomplices Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid.

On the financial front, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Siddiqui after conducting raids at more than 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad. A day later, he was sent to 13 days’ custody. The agency alleged that Al-Falah University enriched itself “at the cost of students’ trust, future and legitimate expectations,” claiming it amassed ₹415.1 crore in non-donation income that ED describes as “proceeds of crime.”

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Police intensified their crackdown, arresting Jawad’s brother, Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, three days ago in connection with five pending cases involving fraud and rioting.

Classes Resume At Al-Falah University

At the Al-Falah University campus in Faridabad, first-year MBBS students resumed classes on Thursday under tight police security. Parents travelled from across north India, many admitting that sending their children back felt risky.

“We panicked last week and asked our daughter to return home immediately,” said Manoj Kumar from Agra. “Even now, we aren’t sure if keeping her here is the right decision. But pulling her out will ruin her year.”

Sushil Mehta, who accompanied his son from Lucknow, echoed similar concerns. “Our fear was real. The college needs to rebuild trust. All we want is safety and transparency.”

Students said the vice-chancellor and faculty conducted counselling sessions earlier this week, urging them to stay calm and avoid rumours. Administrators also told students not to interact with outsiders and to refrain from sharing unverified information online.

For many freshers, Thursday marked their first true classroom experience after Foundation Week held just before th Red Fort blast. “We were excited last week, looking forward to college life,” said a student from Delhi. “Now everything feels tense. It’s like we’re constantly being watched.”

A fresher from Haldwani described the atmosphere as “emotionally exhausting.” “My parents kept calling, panicking after watching the news. Even I’m unsure- should I stay or go? But leaving now means losing a year.”

Around 900 students are enrolled in the MBBS programme. While classes for seniors continued without major disruption, campus life has changed visibly, with investigative teams visiting repeatedly. “Anyone who attended Dr Umar’s classes had to give statements,” a senior student said.

READ MORE: Red Fort Blast Probe: Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report