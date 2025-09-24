Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Glam World 2025 is Now Owned by the Indian Beauty Varsha Reddy

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 24: Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Glam World 2025 title is now owned by Indian beauty Varsha Reddy, along with Cheng Shan Wen from Taiwan as first runner-up and Katsiaryna Sianiuta from Belarus as second runner-up. Mrs Glam Universe 2025 title is owned by Monique Avril Fortune from New Zealand. The Mrs Glam World was conducted on September 23rd at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi. Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, a prominent event production company in India, organised the remarkable event. Unlike many others, Pegasus believes beauty isn’t just about looks. That’s why women from every walk of life are here tonight — entrepreneurs, professionals, homemakers, dreamers — each bringing her own story, talent, and spirit. Pegasus has always been a pioneer in changing the way we see pageants, and this evening is yet another step forward in that journey.

Dr Ajit Ravi, Chairman, Pegasus and Jebitha Ajit, MD, Pegasus, jointly crowned the title winner along with Sajan Varghese, MD, SAJ Group of Companies, and Preeti Parakkat, MD, Parakat Jewel, as the first and second runner up, respectively. Additionally, Mrs Glam Universe was crowned jointly by the MD of SAJ Group of Companies, Sajan Varghese, and Chairman of Pegasus, Dr Ajit Ravi. The crowning took place in the presence of Pegasus Founder Dr Ajit Ravi.

Such pageants are a platform for married women from all over the world to showcase their talent. 12 beauties from around the globe participated in the pageant. Out of a pool of contestants who applied for the Mrs Glam World pageant, 12 were selected to participate in the finals.

Harmeet Singh (Managing Director, U&I Entertainments), Magen Fernandes (Mrs India Global 2021 & Model), Ambika S Nair (Actress), and Dr Thomas Nechupadam (CEO, Appearance/Smile Designing Expert and Orthodontist, Nechupadam Dental Clinic) were on the judging panel. The winners of the subtitles were selected by a panel of eminent persons. Parakkat Jewellers crafted the exquisite gold crown presented to the winners of Mrs Glam World.

Continental Titles

Mrs Glam World Asia – Srilanka (Vishani Munasinghe)

Mrs Glam World Oceania – Australia (Dr Dhanya Sajeev)

Mrs Glam World Europe – Germany (Biniasch Sulina Olga)

Mrs Glam World Eurasia – Russia (Raisa Niraj Ved Zakirova)

Sub Title Winners

Mrs Glam World Fashionista – Ireland (Shiny Sunny)

Mrs Glam World Talent – Srilanka (Vishani Munasinghe )

Mrs Glam World Congeniality – India (Varsha Reddy)

Mrs Glam World Vivacious – UAE (Julia Mariam Vijobi)

Mrs Glam World Ramp Walk – India (Varsha Reddy)

VeeKayVees Gourmet Queen – Belarus (Katsiaryna Sianiuta)

Mrs Glam World National Costume – Taiwan (Cheng Shan Wen)

Mrs Glam World Inspiring – Russia (Raisa Niraj Ved Zakirova)

The main goal of hosting this competition is to showcase the rich and varied cultural heritage of the nation while also promoting tourism. Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd distinguishes itself as the only company globally to opt out of the conventional Bikini round in its pageants. Instead, they prioritise talent and personality as the key criteria for assessment.

Alcazar Watches and DQUE are the main partners of Mrs Glam World 2025, organised by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd. SAJ Group Hotels & Resorts, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Dr Pallu Doctor, DQUE Soap, JVK Motors, Parakkat Resorts, VIBE, DQUE T-shirts and Green Media are powered by Partners.

Co-partners are Aiswaria Advertisements, Kalpana International, VeeKayVees Caterers, UT World, Unique Times, Europe Times, Times New, VPS Lakeshore, Akshay Inco, Padikkal Travels, Image Factory and JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

Dr Dhanya Sajeev from Australia, Katsiaryna Sianiuta from Belarus, Biniasch Sulina Olga from Germany, Varsha Reddy from India, Shiny Sunny from Ireland, Odonchimeg Davaanyambuu from Mongolia, Monique Avril Fortune from New Zealand, Raisa Niraj Ved Zakirova from Russia, Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia, Vishani Munasinghe from Srilanka, Cheng Shan Wen from Taiwan and Julia Mariam Vijobi from the UAE were the contestants.

