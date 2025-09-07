LIVE TV
Home > India > All government schools will reopen on September 9: Punjab Education Minister

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:34:08 IST

Chandigarh [India], September 7 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday that all private schools and colleges in the state will reopen from tomorrow, September 7, while all government schools and colleges will reopen from September 9, following a building inspection.

In a post shared on X, the Punjab Education Minister said, “Important Information and Instructions Regarding the Reopening of Educational Institutions in Punjab State: Government, private, and aided schools, colleges, and universities in the state will reopen as usual from tomorrow.”

Bains further said in a post that if any school or college is affected by floods, the decision to close it will be made by the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner.

Moreover, the Punjab Education Minister has made it mandatory for the management of private schools to ensure that their school buildings and classrooms are completely safe, thereby guaranteeing the safety of students and teachers.

He also stated that on September 8, all government schools in the state will remain closed for students, allowing teachers to be present in the schools and for cleaning activities to be carried out with the assistance of S.M.C., panchayats, municipal councils, and corporations.

“Teachers will thoroughly inspect school buildings. If any kind of issue or defect is found, it must be immediately reported to the district’s Deputy Commissioner and the Engineering Department. From September 9, all government schools will reopen as usual,” Bains further said in X post.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, visited flood-affected border villages and posts on the Ferozepur border to review the flood situation and assess the ongoing relief measures, according to a release on Sunday.

IG Atul Fulzele visited several flood-affected border villages, including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, Palla Megha, Jakhrawan, Basti Ramlal, Kamlewala Dulchike and Kilche, and reviewed the extent of damage caused by the flood. He also interacted with local villagers and assured them of the BSF’s prompt and continuous support.

While visiting Medical camps being organised by the BSF, he urged local residents to fully avail themselves of the free medical and veterinary facilities through such camps, which are planned daily for the next few days across the flood-affected villages along the Punjab border, the release said.

The IG commended the tireless efforts of BSF troops engaged in rescue and relief operations despite adverse conditions. His visit provided a significant morale boost to BSF personnel deployed on frontlines in challenging circumstances, the release added.

In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas. Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: COLLEGESgovernment-schoolsharjot-singh-bainsprivate-schoolspunjabPunjab Floodspunjab-education-ministerSchools

