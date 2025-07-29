‘All Supported India’s Right To Defend itself….’: PM Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the India’s Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that out of of 193 countries listed in the United Nations, only three supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. “Whether it is Russia, France, or the United States—name any country—and they all supported India’s right to defend itself,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Here to support India

In his addressal to the house, the Prime Minister also said that he is here to support India. PM also added that he is there to show the mirror to those who can’t take a stand for India. The PM also extended his gratitude to the people of India for supporting and blessing him.

PM appreciates the armed forces

The Prime Minister also boosted the morale of the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Mahadev and neutralizing three terrorists in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. PM appreciated Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the PM, Amit Shah’s remarkable Lok Sabha speech gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. PM added further that this has played an important role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. PM Modi concluded writing that his (Amit Shah) address also focuses on our government’s efforts towards keeping our nation secure.

What do we know about Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, the terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front killed 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. India had launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to the attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted. This operation happened in the early hours of May 07, 2025. An important role was played by the Indian Air Force in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. The names of these terrorists were Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran, members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

