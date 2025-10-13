American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Hearwarming

A video of American vlogger @jaystreazy gifting a new bicycle to an Indian boy has gone viral on social media. The boy, named Samarth, previously rode an old and damaged bike that caught the vlogger’s attention during one of his livestreams.

After viewers urged him to buy a new one for the boy, Jay took Samarth to a nearby shop to choose a new cycle. The moment Samarth rode his new Rs 24,000 bike, his face lit up with happiness. The video has received thousands of views and continues to spread warmth across platforms.

Brand-New Rs 24,000 Bicycle

During his video, Jaystreazy asked Samarth if he wanted a new bike. The boy smiled and eagerly joined him to visit the store. Inside the shop, Samarth explored several models before choosing one that he liked the most. The vlogger paid for the Rs 24,000 bicycle while explaining that his viewers wanted to contribute after seeing the boy’s old bike.

When Samarth rode his new bicycle for the first time, his excitement and joy were visible, making the video go viral within hours of posting on Instagram.

Internet Applauds the Heartwarming Moment Between Jay and Samarth

The video of Jaystreazy’s kind act has drawn hundreds of reactions from netizens. Viewers praised the gesture and highlighted the genuine happiness on Samarth’s face. Comments poured in, with users writing, “You made him so happy,” and “His face literally lit up.”

Another user described Jay as “a pure soul.” The video continues to gain attention, with users sharing it widely for its simplicity and warmth. The viral clip has become a symbol of kindness and connection beyond borders.

Must Read: Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH