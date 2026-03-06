LIVE TV
Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

The woman refers to herself as a Vedic astrologer and an expert in Vastu and posted a video of her predictions of a potential military confrontation based on astrological calculations.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 6, 2026 09:53:33 IST

The astrologer’s comments are made at a time when the world is already tense with the recent US and Israel joint attacks on Iran that have caused concern about an increased instability in the region. The video saw the astrologer encourage the audience to be ready in case such disruptions occur as a result of storing necessities like cash, medicines, solar phone chargers, and food items that will last one or two months.

A self proclaimed Vedic astrologer has trended on social media by alleging that India will attack Pakistan on the 21st of March 2026 and this is the time India would attack Pakistan thus raising an online debate. When making her forecast, the astrologer associated the supposed date with a number of planetary conjunctions and religious calendars. She stated that March 21 will be on Rikta Tithi, just after the Ramadan and Navratri will start on March 19 and she said it could have some symbolic meaning. She says in her explanation that the planetary arrangement during that day will form what she calls Angarak Yog that is created by the combination of the fourth house of the horoscope with mercury, Rahu and Mars. She also added that the Sun, Saturn, Neptune and Venus would be co located in the fifth house under Scorpio Lagan and the conditions are what she termed as signs of a greater conflict. Other astrological combinations cited by the astrologer such as Khapar Yog and the effects of eclipses all indicated a very crucial geopolitical event, according to the astrologer.



Social Media Reactions

The video has caused a mixed response in the social media with many users denouncing the prediction on grounds that it instills unneeded panic. Some commentators claimed that this is irresponsible in the already tense situation in the world. One user stated that it seems that most of the astrologers are just posting such predictions just to get attention on the internet and another one called on people to stop scaring the masses with untested predictions. Others also pointed out the point of giving such disturbing predictions when they have no control over what is happening in the real world. Irrespective of the criticism, it is evident that the clip is still massively spread over the internet, and it represents how predictions based on astrology can rapidly spread and become a subject of controversy within the digital environment.

Also Read: Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Tags: astrologer prediction pakistan attackIndia-Pakistan tensionsUS-Israel-Iran warvedic astrologer viral video

